Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 13
Here are the Maine High School Football Scores for games played on Saturday, September 13th, concluding Week 2 of the High School Season.
- Camden Hills 30 Mt. Ararat 20
- Cheverus 48 Messalonskee 21
- Dexter 54 Fort Kent 28
- Gray-New Gloucester 40 Sacopee Valley 12
- Nokomis 24 York 0
- Oak Hill 32 Morse 6
- Traip Academy 52 Mount View 16
- Yarmouth 64 Cape Elizabeth 38
You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.
