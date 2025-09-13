Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 13

Here are the Maine High School Football Scores for games played on Saturday, September 13th, concluding Week 2 of the High School Season.

Camden Hills 30 Mt. Ararat 20

Cheverus 48 Messalonskee 21

Dexter 54 Fort Kent 28

Gray-New Gloucester 40 Sacopee Valley 12

Nokomis 24 York 0

Oak Hill 32 Morse 6

Traip Academy 52 Mount View 16

Yarmouth 64 Cape Elizabeth 38

You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.