Here are the Maine High School Football scores from Saturday, September 27th, concluding Week 4 of the High School Season.

Cony 39 Oxford Hills 34

Foxcroft Academy 26 York 20

Greely 20 Nokomis 14

John Bapst 27 Winslow 14

Kennebunk 35 Massabesic 12

Oak Hill 16 Freeport 14

Orono 46 Dexter 40

Thornton Academy 34 South Portland 13

