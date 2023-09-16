Maine High School Football Scores – Friday September 15

Here are the Maine High School Football Scores for games played and reported on Friday, September 15th.

Bangor 42 Skowhegan 0

Belfast 14 Old Town 7

Bucksport 57 St. John Valley 0

Camden Hills 28 MDI 16

Cheverus 28 Cape Elizabeth 0

Deering 6 Biddeford 0

Dirigo 42 Sacopee Valley 14

Foxcroft Academy 48 Hermon 0

Fryeburg Academy 43 Lisbon 20

Gardiner 20 Falmouth 0

Houlton 52 Dexter 38

Kennebunk 35 Westbrook 0

Lawrence 34 Mount Blue 0

Leavitt 63 York 13

MCI 28 Madison 12

Maranacook 73 Traip Academy 0

Marshwood 30 Gorham 27

Medomak Valley 30 Brewer 6

Messalonskee 39 Cony 21

Morse 16 Waterville 14

Mount Ararat 22 Gray-New Gloucester 12

Mountain Valley 74 Spruce Mountain 20

Noble 29 Massabesic 23

Oceanside 40 Hampden Academy 0

Old Orchard Beach 68 Boothbay 0

Orono 64 Ellsworth 6

Oxford Hills 39 Scarborough 0

Poland 16 Oak Hill 6

Portland 47 Lewiston 6

South Portland - Sanford

Stearns 58 Mattanawcook Academy 12

Thornton Academy 28 Bonny Eagle 14

Windham 48 Edward Little 0

Yarmouth 52Lake Region 20

