Maine High School Football Scores – September 12
Here are the Friday, September 12th Maine High School Football scores for games played throughout the State of Maine.
- Bonny Eagle 26 Sanford 6
- Brewer 22 Hampden Academy 16
- Bucksport 30 Washington Academy 20 (OT)
- Cony 55 Brunswick 6
- Deering 54 Edward Little 31
- Dirigo 39 Poland 14
- Falmouth 25 Westbrook 7
- Foxcroft Academy 38 Oceanside 8
- Freeport 21 Medomak Valley 14
- Fryeburg Academy 15 Mt. Blue 0
- Gardiner 21 Old Town 6
- Gorham 38 Lewiston 6
- Greely 28 Leavitt 26
- Hermon 22 Wells 16
- Houlton 32 Ellsworth 20
- Kennebunk 28 Scarborough 0
- Lake Region 36 MDI 14
- Madison 15 Lisbon 12
- Marshwood 48 Biddeford 20
- Mattanawcook Academy 16 Maranacok 6
- Noble 23 South Portland 14
- Old Orchard Beach 63 Winslow 22
- Oxford Hills 36 Massabesic 0
- Portland 28 Windham 21
- Skowhegan 14 Lawrence 13
- Spruce Mountain 52 Waterville 0
- Stearns 60 Orono 20
- Thornton Academy 42 Bangor 7
- Winslow 63 Belfast 22
You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.
