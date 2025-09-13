Here are the Friday, September 12th Maine High School Football scores for games played throughout the State of Maine.

Bonny Eagle 26 Sanford 6

Brewer 22 Hampden Academy 16

Bucksport 30 Washington Academy 20 (OT)

Cony 55 Brunswick 6

Deering 54 Edward Little 31

Dirigo 39 Poland 14

Falmouth 25 Westbrook 7

Foxcroft Academy 38 Oceanside 8

Freeport 21 Medomak Valley 14

Fryeburg Academy 15 Mt. Blue 0

Gardiner 21 Old Town 6

Gorham 38 Lewiston 6

Greely 28 Leavitt 26

Hermon 22 Wells 16

Houlton 32 Ellsworth 20

Kennebunk 28 Scarborough 0

Lake Region 36 MDI 14

Madison 15 Lisbon 12

Marshwood 48 Biddeford 20

Mattanawcook Academy 16 Maranacok 6

Noble 23 South Portland 14

Old Orchard Beach 63 Winslow 22

Oxford Hills 36 Massabesic 0

Portland 28 Windham 21

Skowhegan 14 Lawrence 13

Spruce Mountain 52 Waterville 0

Stearns 60 Orono 20

Thornton Academy 42 Bangor 7

Winslow 63 Belfast 22

You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.