Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Friday September 15

Here are the Maine High School Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported on Friday, September 15th.

Girls' Soccer Scores

Cheverus 4 Portland 0

Dexter 4 Sumner 2

Ellsworth 2 OId Town 0

Freeport 4 Traip Academy 0

Gorham 2 Noble 0

Mount Ararat 4 Messalonskee 0

Morse 4 Leavitt 0

Penquis Valley 2 Katahdin 0

Pine Tree Academy 1 Lisbon 0

Scarborough 5 Kennebunk 0

South Portland 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Southern Aroostook 3 Easton 1

Thornton Academy 7 Biddeford 1

Waterville 4 Nokomis 1

Holderness - Kents Hill no score reported early Saturday morning

Lee Academy - Searsport no score reported early Saturday morning

Madawaska - Washburn no score reported early Saturday morning

Boys' Soccer Scores

Bucksport 5 Orono 1

Caribou 6 Hermon 0

Cheverus 5 Massabesic 4

Ellsworth 4 Old Town 0

Katahdin 3 Hodgdon 2

Lincloln Academy 0 Medomak Valley 0

Monmouth Academy 5 Winthrop 0

Morse 3 Leavitt 1

Narraguagus 6 Jonesport-Beals 1

Shead 5 Calais 2

Van Buren 6 Southern Aroostook 2

Waterville 8 Nokomis 3

Central-Sumner no score reported early Saturday morning

Dexter-Wiscasset no score reported early Saturday morning

