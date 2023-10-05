Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 4
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 4th.
Girls' Scores
- Bucksport 6 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Cheverus 7 Biddeford 1
- Ellsworth 2 Old Town 2
- John Bapst 3 MDI 0
- Gardiner 2 MCI 1
- GSA 8 Narraguagus 0
- Kennebunk 4 Windham 1
- Maranacook 3 Leavitt 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Bangor Christian 1
- Old Orchard Beach 4 Buckfield 1
- Penquis Valley 1 Schenck 0
- Pine Tree Academy 1 Temple Academy 0
- Piscataquis 2 Lee Academy 1
- Rangeley Lakes 9 Valley 1
- Sanford 1 Falmouth 1
- Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 0
- South Portland 3 Deering 0
- Thornton Academy 8 Westbrook 0
- Traip 0 Sacopee Valley 0
- Washington Academy 5 Calais 0
- Windham 4 Kennebunk 1
- Searsport - Greenville
- Hall-Dale - Oak Hill
- Spruce Mountain - Mount Abram
- Marshwood - Massabesic
Boys' Scores
- Caribou 3 Fort Kent 2
- Gardiner 9 Cony 1
- Hall-Dale 1 Oak Hill 0
- Leavitt 8 Maranacook 2
- Lincoln Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0
- Monmouth 7 Winthrop 1
- Pine Tree Academy 8 Temple Academy 2
- Presque Isle 3 Hermon 1
- Shead 8 East Grand 0
- Traip Academy 7 Sacopee Valley 0
- Kents Hill - Hebron Academy
- Searsport - Greenville
- Hampden Academy - Oxford Hills
- Mount Abram - Lisbon
