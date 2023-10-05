Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 4

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 4th.

Girls' Scores

Bucksport 6 Foxcroft Academy 1

Cheverus 7 Biddeford 1

Ellsworth 2 Old Town 2

John Bapst 3 MDI 0

Gardiner 2 MCI 1

GSA 8 Narraguagus 0

Kennebunk 4 Windham 1

Maranacook 3 Leavitt 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Bangor Christian 1

Old Orchard Beach 4 Buckfield 1

Penquis Valley 1 Schenck 0

Pine Tree Academy 1 Temple Academy 0

Piscataquis 2 Lee Academy 1

Rangeley Lakes 9 Valley 1

Sanford 1 Falmouth 1

Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 0

South Portland 3 Deering 0

Thornton Academy 8 Westbrook 0

Traip 0 Sacopee Valley 0

Washington Academy 5 Calais 0

Windham 4 Kennebunk 1

Searsport - Greenville

Hall-Dale - Oak Hill

Spruce Mountain - Mount Abram

Marshwood - Massabesic

Boys' Scores

Caribou 3 Fort Kent 2

Gardiner 9 Cony 1

Hall-Dale 1 Oak Hill 0

Leavitt 8 Maranacook 2

Lincoln Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Monmouth 7 Winthrop 1

Pine Tree Academy 8 Temple Academy 2

Presque Isle 3 Hermon 1

Shead 8 East Grand 0

Traip Academy 7 Sacopee Valley 0

Kents Hill - Hebron Academy

Searsport - Greenville

Hampden Academy - Oxford Hills

Mount Abram - Lisbon