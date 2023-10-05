Maine High School Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; Soccer Scores &#8211; October 4

Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 4

Getty Images

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 4th.

Girls' Scores

  • Bucksport 6 Foxcroft Academy 1
  • Cheverus 7 Biddeford 1
  • Ellsworth 2 Old Town 2
  • John Bapst 3 MDI 0
  • Gardiner 2 MCI 1
  • GSA 8 Narraguagus 0
  • Kennebunk 4 Windham 1
  • Maranacook 3 Leavitt 1
  • Mattanawcook Academy 4 Bangor Christian 1
  • Old Orchard Beach 4 Buckfield 1
  • Penquis Valley 1 Schenck 0
  • Pine Tree Academy 1 Temple Academy 0
  • Piscataquis 2 Lee Academy 1
  • Rangeley Lakes 9 Valley 1
  • Sanford 1 Falmouth 1
  • Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 0
  • South Portland 3 Deering 0
  • Thornton Academy 8 Westbrook 0
  • Traip 0 Sacopee Valley 0
  • Washington Academy 5 Calais 0
  • Windham 4 Kennebunk 1
  • Searsport - Greenville
  • Hall-Dale - Oak Hill
  • Spruce Mountain - Mount Abram
  • Marshwood - Massabesic

 

 

Boys' Scores

  • Caribou 3 Fort Kent 2
  • Gardiner 9 Cony 1
  • Hall-Dale 1 Oak Hill 0
  • Leavitt 8 Maranacook 2
  • Lincoln Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0
  • Monmouth 7 Winthrop 1
  • Pine Tree Academy 8 Temple Academy 2
  • Presque Isle 3 Hermon 1
  • Shead 8 East Grand 0
  • Traip Academy 7 Sacopee Valley 0
  • Kents Hill - Hebron Academy
  • Searsport - Greenville
  • Hampden Academy - Oxford Hills
  • Mount Abram - Lisbon
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket