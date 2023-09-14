Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – September 13

Here are the scores for Maine High School Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores played and reported on Wednesday September 13th.

Girls' Soccer Scores

Central 4 Foxcroft Academy 1

Cheverus 2 Thornton Academy 1

Ellsworth 5 Brewer 1

Hermon 7 Hampden Academy 2

Hodgdon 7 Southern Aroostook 2

Katahdin 7 Schenck 0

Madison 6 Carrabec 2

Noble 2 Deering 2

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Wiscasset 3 Vinalhaven 0

Lee Academy - East Grand

Sanford 2 Marshwood 1

Woodland - Calais no score reported

Massabesic - Portland no score reported

Westbrook - Biddeford no score reported

Washburn - Ashland no score reported

Boys' Soccer Scores

Bucksport 4 Narraguagus 0

Ellsworth 2 Brewer 0

Foxcroft Academy 8 Sumner 0

Jonesport-Beals 4 Machias 2

Lee Academy 7 Woodland 2

MDI 3 GSA 1

Old Town 2 Orono 0

Wisdom 13 Southern Aroostook 2

Carrabec - Greenville no score reported

Berwick-Pingree no score reported

Washburn-Ashland no score reported

Caribou-Presque Isle moved to October 2 because of Thunder/lightning

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Voting ends on Thursday, September 14th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 11 - 16 HERE by Sunday, September 17th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 18 - 21 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, September 22nd. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com