Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Thursday September 14
Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Scores for games played and reported on Thursday, September 14th.
Girls' Soccer Scores
- Bangor 7 John Bapst 2
- Bucksport 8 Sumner 0
- Cony 2 Mount View 1
- Erskine Academy 3 Waterville 0
- Gardiner 2 Morse 0
- Gorham 1 Windham 0 OT
- Greely 0 Freeport 0
- Lake Region 2 Fryeburg 1
- Maranacook 4 Mountain Valley 0
- Messalonskee 3 Mount Blue 0
- MCI 8 Nokomis 0
- Oceanside 2 Lawrence 0
- Old Town 7 Orono 1
- Oxford Hills 3 Lewiston 0
- Penobscot Valley 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Piscataquis 3 Greenville 1
- Poland 2 Sacopee Valley 1
- St. Dominic 3 Old Orchard Beach 0
- Telstar 6 Dirigo 1
- Temple Academy 3 Bangor Christian 1
- Wells 5 Traip Academy 1
- Yarmouth 1 Cape Elizabeth 0
- Brunswick-Camden Hills no score reported early Friday morning
- Medomak Valley - Belfast no score reported early Friday morning
- Rangely - Valley no score reported early Friday morning
- Caribou - Fort Kent no score reported early Friday morning
- Waynflete - York no score reported early Friday morning
- Spruce Mountain - Mount Abram no score reported early Friday morning
Boys' Soccer Scores
- Bangor Christian 6 Penquis 0
- Bonny Eagle 5 Cheverus 1
- Brunswick 1 Camden Hills 0
- Central 3 Piscataquis 0
- Deering 4 Thornton Academy 0
- Dirigo 4 Telstar 2
- Easton 8 Lee Academy 0
- Edward Little 4 Skowhegan 3 Double OT
- Erskine Academy 7 Waterville 2
- Falmouth 3 Marshwook 1
- Freeport 0 Greely 0
- Fryeburg 7 Lake Region 0
- Gardiner 1 Morse 0
- Greenville 5 Schenck 3
- Hodgdon 0 Penboscot Valley 0
- John Bapst 4 Bangor 0
- Kennebunk 1 Scarborough 0
- Lewiston 5 Oxford Hills 1
- Messalonskee 1 Mount Blue 1
- Mountain Valley 2 Maranacook 1
- Mount View 3 Cony 0
- Nokomis 1 MCI 1
- Poland 4 Sacopee Valley 1
- Portland 4 Sanford 0
- Temple 1 Chop Point 0
- Traip Academy 3 Wells 2
- Van Buren 14 East Grand 0
- Waynflete 2 York 0
- Westbrook 2 Biddeford 1
- Windham 8 Noble 0
- Yarmouth 4 Cape Elizabeth 1
- Belfast-Medomak no score reported early Friday morning
- Rangley - Valley no score reported early Friday morning
- Hall-Dale - Oak Hill no score reported early Friday morning
- Mount Abram - Lisbon no score reported early Friday morning
- Gorham - Massabesic no score reported early Friday morning
- Oceanside - Lawrence no score reported early Friday morning
