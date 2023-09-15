Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Thursday September 14

Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Scores for games played and reported on Thursday, September 14th.

Girls' Soccer Scores

Bangor 7 John Bapst 2

Bucksport 8 Sumner 0

Cony 2 Mount View 1

Erskine Academy 3 Waterville 0

Gardiner 2 Morse 0

Gorham 1 Windham 0 OT

Greely 0 Freeport 0

Lake Region 2 Fryeburg 1

Maranacook 4 Mountain Valley 0

Messalonskee 3 Mount Blue 0

MCI 8 Nokomis 0

Oceanside 2 Lawrence 0

Old Town 7 Orono 1

Oxford Hills 3 Lewiston 0

Penobscot Valley 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Piscataquis 3 Greenville 1

Poland 2 Sacopee Valley 1

St. Dominic 3 Old Orchard Beach 0

Telstar 6 Dirigo 1

Temple Academy 3 Bangor Christian 1

Wells 5 Traip Academy 1

Yarmouth 1 Cape Elizabeth 0

Brunswick-Camden Hills no score reported early Friday morning

Medomak Valley - Belfast no score reported early Friday morning

Rangely - Valley no score reported early Friday morning

Caribou - Fort Kent no score reported early Friday morning

Waynflete - York no score reported early Friday morning

Spruce Mountain - Mount Abram no score reported early Friday morning

Boys' Soccer Scores

Bangor Christian 6 Penquis 0

Bonny Eagle 5 Cheverus 1

Brunswick 1 Camden Hills 0

Central 3 Piscataquis 0

Deering 4 Thornton Academy 0

Dirigo 4 Telstar 2

Easton 8 Lee Academy 0

Edward Little 4 Skowhegan 3 Double OT

Erskine Academy 7 Waterville 2

Falmouth 3 Marshwook 1

Freeport 0 Greely 0

Fryeburg 7 Lake Region 0

Gardiner 1 Morse 0

Greenville 5 Schenck 3

Hodgdon 0 Penboscot Valley 0

John Bapst 4 Bangor 0

Kennebunk 1 Scarborough 0

Lewiston 5 Oxford Hills 1

Messalonskee 1 Mount Blue 1

Mountain Valley 2 Maranacook 1

Mount View 3 Cony 0

Nokomis 1 MCI 1

Poland 4 Sacopee Valley 1

Portland 4 Sanford 0

Temple 1 Chop Point 0

Traip Academy 3 Wells 2

Van Buren 14 East Grand 0

Waynflete 2 York 0

Westbrook 2 Biddeford 1

Windham 8 Noble 0

Yarmouth 4 Cape Elizabeth 1

Belfast-Medomak no score reported early Friday morning

Rangley - Valley no score reported early Friday morning

Hall-Dale - Oak Hill no score reported early Friday morning

Mount Abram - Lisbon no score reported early Friday morning

Gorham - Massabesic no score reported early Friday morning

Oceanside - Lawrence no score reported early Friday morning

