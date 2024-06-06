Maine High School Playoff Baseball and Softball Scores – June 5

While thunderstorms and rain played havoc with some of the playoff games scheduled, many games were able to be played. Here are the Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games that were played and reported on Wednesday, June 5th.

Best of luck to those playing this afternoon/night.

Baseball

Brewer 1 Hampden Academy 0

Caribou 12 Old Town 2

Greely 1 Freeport 1

Greenville 8 Buckfield 5

Marshwood 7 Windham 0

Messalonskee 13 Mt. Ararat 9

Monmouth Academy 14 Lisbon 0

Mount Abram 3 Traip 2

MDI 7 Cony 6

Oceanside 4 Lawrence 1

St. Dominic 10 Boothbay 0

Washington Academy 11 Fort Kent 4

Softball

Buckfield 15 St. Dominic 1

Carrabec 7 Valley 2

Ellsworth 9 MDI 7

Hampden Academy 1 Messalonskee 0

Medomak Valley 9 Poland 5

Monmouth Academy 9 Lisbon 2

NYA 15 Greenville 0

Skowhegan 15 Lewiston 0

Washington Academy 2 Orono 1

