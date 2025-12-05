Thursday, December 4th was the 1st day of countable games across all classes for Maine High School Basketball and the start of the season for Boy's Ice Hockey. Here are the scores for all games played and reported on Thursday, December 4th.

Girl's Basketball

Ashland 50 Hodgdon 29

Bangor Christian 87 Stearns 13

Boothbay 54 Lisbon 33

Brunswick 37 Greely 36

Carrabec 50 Temple Academy 28

Deer Isle-Stonington 49 Greenville 15

Dirigo 64 Mountain Valley 20

Hermon 49 Foxcroft Academy 35

Maranacook 43 Winthrop 25

Monmouth Academy 30 Madison 19

Richmond 32 Wiscasset 30

Spruce Mountain 47 Mt. Abram 34

Van Buren 48 Washburn 21

Waynflete 46 Pine Tree Academy 20

Boy's Basketball

Bangor Christian 72 Stearns 37

Camden Hills 59 Edward Little 59

Carrabec 54 Temple Academy 16

Greenville 42 Deer-Isle Stonington 31

Hodgdon 94 Ashland 6

Mount View 67 Waterville 24

Oceanside 62 Morse 57

Penobscot Valley 52 Calais 51

Washburn 72 Van Buren 22

Wiscasset 58 Richmond 28

Girl's Ice Hockey

Cheverus 2 Yarmouth 2

Boy's Ice Hockey

Edward Little 1 Cheverus 0

Thornton Academy 10 Marshwood 1

Check back daily as we will have scores on the website Tuesday-Sunday, for games played and reported Monday-Saturday.

