Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 4
Thursday, December 4th was the 1st day of countable games across all classes for Maine High School Basketball and the start of the season for Boy's Ice Hockey. Here are the scores for all games played and reported on Thursday, December 4th.
Girl's Basketball
- Ashland 50 Hodgdon 29
- Bangor Christian 87 Stearns 13
- Boothbay 54 Lisbon 33
- Brunswick 37 Greely 36
- Carrabec 50 Temple Academy 28
- Deer Isle-Stonington 49 Greenville 15
- Dirigo 64 Mountain Valley 20
- Hermon 49 Foxcroft Academy 35
- Maranacook 43 Winthrop 25
- Monmouth Academy 30 Madison 19
- Richmond 32 Wiscasset 30
- Spruce Mountain 47 Mt. Abram 34
- Van Buren 48 Washburn 21
- Waynflete 46 Pine Tree Academy 20
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 72 Stearns 37
- Camden Hills 59 Edward Little 59
- Carrabec 54 Temple Academy 16
- Greenville 42 Deer-Isle Stonington 31
- Hodgdon 94 Ashland 6
- Mount View 67 Waterville 24
- Oceanside 62 Morse 57
- Penobscot Valley 52 Calais 51
- Washburn 72 Van Buren 22
- Wiscasset 58 Richmond 28
Girl's Ice Hockey
- Cheverus 2 Yarmouth 2
Boy's Ice Hockey
- Edward Little 1 Cheverus 0
- Thornton Academy 10 Marshwood 1
Check back daily as we will have scores on the website Tuesday-Sunday, for games played and reported Monday-Saturday.
