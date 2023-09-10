Maine High School Soccer Game Scores – Saturday September 9
Here are the Maine High School Soccer Game Scores for games played on Saturday, September 9th.
Girls Soccer
- Bangor Christian 3 Calais 0
- Cheverus 7 Westbrook 1
- Ellsworth 8 Caribou 0
- Fort Kent 8 Washington Academy 0
- John Bapst 2 Presque Isle 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 8 Washburn 2
- Old Town 4 Hermon 2
- Oxford Hills 4 Lake Region 2
- Rangeley 5 Greenville 0
- St. Dominic 3 Mountain Valley 0
- Sanford 2 Noble 1
- Windham 6 Portland 0
- Yarmouth-Brunswick
- York 4 Lincoln Academy 1
- Central - Penobscot Valley no score reported Sunday morning
- GSA-Mount View no score reported Sunday morning
- Searsport-Madison no score reported Sunday morning
- Messalonskee-Camden Hills no score reported Sunday morning
- Searsport - Madison no score reported Sunday morning
- Piscataquis -Valley no score reported Sunday morning
Boys Soccer
- Caribou 3 Ellsworth 2
- Dexter 3 Dirigo 0
- Fort Kent 3 Washington Academy 0
- GSA 3 Mount View 0
- Greenville 8 Rangely 0
- John Bapst 6 Presque Isle 2
- Lisbon-Fryeburg Academy
- Kennebunk 3 Sanford 1
- Kents Hill - Rocky Hill Country Day
- Mount Ararat 3 Skowhegan 0
- Mountain Valley 2 St. Dominic 1 OT
- Morse 2 Freeport 2
- Oxford Hills 6 Lake Region 0
- Richmond 7 Chop Point 0
- Spruce Mountain 8 Vinalhaven 0
- Van Buren 9 East Grand 1
- Washburn 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Bangor-Camden Hills no score reported Sunday morning
- Brunswick - Yarmouth no score reported Sunday morning
- Old Town - Hermon no score reported Sunday morning
- Lincoln Academy - York no score reported Sunday morning
You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device
Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..
