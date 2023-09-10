Maine High School Soccer Game Scores – Saturday September 9

Here are the Maine High School Soccer Game Scores for games played on Saturday, September 9th.

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 3 Calais 0

Cheverus 7 Westbrook 1

Ellsworth 8 Caribou 0

Fort Kent 8 Washington Academy 0

John Bapst 2 Presque Isle 1

Mattanawcook Academy 8 Washburn 2

Old Town 4 Hermon 2

Oxford Hills 4 Lake Region 2

Rangeley 5 Greenville 0

St. Dominic 3 Mountain Valley 0

Sanford 2 Noble 1

Windham 6 Portland 0

Yarmouth-Brunswick

York 4 Lincoln Academy 1

Central - Penobscot Valley no score reported Sunday morning

GSA-Mount View no score reported Sunday morning

Searsport-Madison no score reported Sunday morning

Messalonskee-Camden Hills no score reported Sunday morning

Searsport - Madison no score reported Sunday morning

Piscataquis -Valley no score reported Sunday morning

Boys Soccer

Caribou 3 Ellsworth 2

Dexter 3 Dirigo 0

Fort Kent 3 Washington Academy 0

GSA 3 Mount View 0

Greenville 8 Rangely 0

John Bapst 6 Presque Isle 2

Lisbon-Fryeburg Academy

Kennebunk 3 Sanford 1

Kents Hill - Rocky Hill Country Day

Mount Ararat 3 Skowhegan 0

Mountain Valley 2 St. Dominic 1 OT

Morse 2 Freeport 2

Oxford Hills 6 Lake Region 0

Richmond 7 Chop Point 0

Spruce Mountain 8 Vinalhaven 0

Van Buren 9 East Grand 1

Washburn 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Bangor-Camden Hills no score reported Sunday morning

Brunswick - Yarmouth no score reported Sunday morning

Old Town - Hermon no score reported Sunday morning

Lincoln Academy - York no score reported Sunday morning

