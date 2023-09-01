Maine High School Soccer Scores – August 31

Here are the latest Maine High School Soccer scores from Thursday, August 31st.

Girls Soccer

Belfast 10 Nokomis 3

Bonny Eagle 3 Deering 1

Buckfield 5 Mountain Valley 1

Camden Hills 1 Brewer 0

Carrabec 8 Dirigo 0

Central Aroostook 4 Madawaks 0

Fort Fairfield 3 Easton 1

Freeport 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Gardiner 1 Leavitt 0

Gorham 3 Marshwood 2 in double OT

Hermon 3 Ellsworth 2

Katahdin 8 East Grand 0

Lake Region 8 Poland 1

Madison 9 Lisbon 1

Maranacook 8 Mt. Abram 0

Noble 4 Massabesic 0

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Sacopee Valley 0

Oak Hill 2 Spruce Mountain 1

Old Orchard Beach 3 Richmond 2 in double OT

Rangeley at Telstar

Sanford 4 Kennebunk 0

South Portland 4 Biddeford 1

Temple Academy 7 Searsport 0

Thornton Academy 3 Portland 1

Washburn at Maine School of Science and Math

Waynflete 2 Traip Academy 1

Wells 1 Fryeburg Academy -

Windham 2 Cheverus 0

Wisdom 6 Southern Aroostook 0

Boys' Soccer

Bonny Eagle 1 Biddeford 0

Carrabec at Dirigo

Central Aroostook at Madawaska

Deering 1 Falmouth 1

Easton 4 Fort Fairfield 1

Freeport 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Fryeburg Academy 6 Wells 1

Gardiner 3 Leavitt 1

John Bapst 3 Old Town 2

Lincoln Academy 2 Morse 0

Marshwood 4 Cheverus 1

Monmouth Academy 2 Mountain Valley 0

Mount Abram 4 Maranacook 0

Mt. Blue 2 Oxford Hills 1

Nokomis 5 Belfast 3

North Yarmouth Academy 7 Sacopee Valley 0

Oak Hill 5 Lisbon 2

Poland 5 Lake Region 0

Rangeley at Telstar

Sanford 4 Massabesic 0

Skowhegan 1 Waterville 1

Temple Academy 5 Searsport 2

Washburn at Maine School of Math

Waynfete 3 Traip Academy 0

Winthrop at Hall-Dale

Wisdom 9 Southern Aroostook 0

We would like to post High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Golf, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

We will also be starting our 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week beginning on September 1st. September 1-3 you can nominate someone for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week for performances August 28- September 2. We will then post the nominees on Tuesday, September 5th, and you'll be able to vote September 5th-7th. We will then announce the winner on Friday, September 8th. Nominees should be mailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the student's name, school and why you think they should be Athlete of the Week.