Maine High School Soccer Scores – Friday September 8

Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores from Friday, September 8th.

Girls' Soccer

Ashland 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Buckfield 3 Temple Academy 1

Bucksport 3 Orono 0

Carrabec 4 Telstar 2

Central Aroostook 3 Easton 0

Deering 3 Massabesic 0

Edward Little 5 Lewiston 0

Foxcroft Academy 1 Dexter 0

Fryeburg Academy 3 Spruce Mountain 1

Gardiner 7 Winslow 2

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Leavitt 2

Hodgdon 8 Madawaska 1

MCI 4 Belfast 0

Maranacook 1 Traip 0

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Woodland 0

Mount Ararat 5 Skowhegan 1

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Old Orchard Beach 0

Oceanside 3 Erskine Academy 2

Pine Tree Academy 3 Wiscasset 0

Spruce Mountain - Fryeburg no score reported

Westbrook - Cheverus no score reported

Mount Blue - Mount Abram no score reported

Falmouth - Thornton Academy no score reported

Boys' Soccer

Buckfield 7 Temple Academy 0

Carrabec 5 Telstar 1

Cony 4 Winthrop 2

Erskine Academy 2 Oceanside 1

Fort Fairfield 3 Katahdin 0

Gardiner 1 Winslow 1

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Leavitt 0

Lewiston 2 Edward Littel 0

Machias 2 Woodland 1

Madawaska 5 Hodgdon 0

MCI 2 Belfast 0

Medomak Valley 9 Nokomis 0

Narraguagus 2 Bangor Christian 1

Penobscot Valley 3 Lee Academy 1

Schenck 8 Van Buren 0

Southern Aroostook 8 East Grand 0

Richmond - Monmouth Academy no score reported

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..