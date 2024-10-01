Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 30

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 30th.

Girl's Scores

Bucksport 6 Orono 0

Ellsworth 3 Old Town 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 Central 0

Maranacook 7 Oak Hill 0

Mattanawcook Academy 3 Bangor Christian 0

Mount Ararat 3 Monmouth Academy 2

Old Orchard Beach 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Penobscot Valley 8 Piscataquis Community 0

Pine Tree Academy 3 Dirigo 2

Shead 2 Lee Academy 1

Temple Academy 7 Telstar 0

Boy's Scores

Ashland 1 East Grand 0

Bangor Christian 3 Narraguagus 2

Calais 5 Searsport 0

Fort Fairfield 3 Hodgdon 2

GSA 7 Washington Academy 0

Greely 6 Lake Region 0

Kennebunk 1 Falmouth 0

Marshwood 2 Biddeford 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Schenck 3

Monmouth Academy 3 Mount Ararat 1

Pine Tree Academy 10 Dirigo 0

Telstar 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Waynflete 8 St. Dominic 0

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 3rd.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

