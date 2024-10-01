Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 30
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 30th.
Girl's Scores
- Bucksport 6 Orono 0
- Ellsworth 3 Old Town 0
- Foxcroft Academy 2 Central 0
- Maranacook 7 Oak Hill 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 3 Bangor Christian 0
- Mount Ararat 3 Monmouth Academy 2
- Old Orchard Beach 6 Sacopee Valley 0
- Penobscot Valley 8 Piscataquis Community 0
- Pine Tree Academy 3 Dirigo 2
- Shead 2 Lee Academy 1
- Temple Academy 7 Telstar 0
Boy's Scores
- Ashland 1 East Grand 0
- Bangor Christian 3 Narraguagus 2
- Calais 5 Searsport 0
- Fort Fairfield 3 Hodgdon 2
- GSA 7 Washington Academy 0
- Greely 6 Lake Region 0
- Kennebunk 1 Falmouth 0
- Marshwood 2 Biddeford 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Schenck 3
- Monmouth Academy 3 Mount Ararat 1
- Pine Tree Academy 10 Dirigo 0
- Telstar 4 Spruce Mountain 1
- Waynflete 8 St. Dominic 0
