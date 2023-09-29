Maine High School Soccer Scores – Thursday September 28
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 28th.
Girl's Scores
- Ashland 3 Southern Aroostook 0
- Brunswick 5 Brewer 0
- Buckfield 2 Temple Academy 0
- Cape Elizabeth 6 Wells 0
- Dirigo 2 Lisbon 1
- Edward Little 2 Messalonskee 0
- Ellsworth 4 Hermon 0
- Fort Kent 2 Presque Isle 0
- Foxcroft Academy 6 Dexter 4
- Gardiner 5 Mount Abram 1
- John Bapst 4 MDI 0
- Katahdin 5 Lee Academy 0
- Leavitt 1 Poland 0
- Madison 6 Carrabec 0
- MCI 3 Winslow 2
- Mattanawcook Academy 3 Sumner 0
- Mount Blue 2 Mountain Valley 0
- Oceanside 4 Belfast 1
- Piscataquis 4 Schenck 2
- Wisdom 7 Hodgdon 3
- York 2 Greely 1
- Narraguagus - Bangor Christian
- Oxford Hills - Camden Hills
- Oak Hill - Hall-Dale
Boy's Scores
- Buckfield 5 Temple Academy 2
- Camden Hills 6 Oxford Hills 0
- Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 1
- Ellsworth 2 MDI 0
- Fort Fairfield 2 Hodgdon 0
- Foxcroft Academy 3 Central 2
- Gorham 3 Bonny Eagle 0
- Greely 2 York 0
- Kennebunk 3 Westbrook 2
- Lewiston 5 Bangor 0
- Medomak Valley 1 Morse 0
- Oceanside 2 Belfast 1
- Poland 6 Leavitt 3
- St. Dominic 2 Isleboro 1
- Scarborough 4 Falmouth 0
- South Portland 2 Marshwood 1
- Thornton Academy 5 Noble 0
- Washington Academy 8 Calais 1
- Waynflete 9 North Yarmouth Academy 1
- Windham 9 Massabesic 0
- Dirigo - Spruce Mountain
- MSSM - Katahdin
- Carrabec - Greenville
- Penquis - Jonesport-Beals
- Telstar - Valley
- Cheverus - Biddeford
- South Portland - Marshwood
- Bangor Christian - Piscataquis
- Deering - Sanford
Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com