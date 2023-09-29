Maine High School Soccer Scores – Thursday September 28

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 28th.

Girl's Scores

Ashland 3 Southern Aroostook 0

Brunswick 5 Brewer 0

Buckfield 2 Temple Academy 0

Cape Elizabeth 6 Wells 0

Dirigo 2 Lisbon 1

Edward Little 2 Messalonskee 0

Ellsworth 4 Hermon 0

Fort Kent 2 Presque Isle 0

Foxcroft Academy 6 Dexter 4

Gardiner 5 Mount Abram 1

John Bapst 4 MDI 0

Katahdin 5 Lee Academy 0

Leavitt 1 Poland 0

Madison 6 Carrabec 0

MCI 3 Winslow 2

Mattanawcook Academy 3 Sumner 0

Mount Blue 2 Mountain Valley 0

Oceanside 4 Belfast 1

Piscataquis 4 Schenck 2

Wisdom 7 Hodgdon 3

York 2 Greely 1

Narraguagus - Bangor Christian

Oxford Hills - Camden Hills

Oak Hill - Hall-Dale

Boy's Scores

Buckfield 5 Temple Academy 2

Camden Hills 6 Oxford Hills 0

Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 1

Ellsworth 2 MDI 0

Fort Fairfield 2 Hodgdon 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Central 2

Gorham 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Greely 2 York 0

Kennebunk 3 Westbrook 2

Lewiston 5 Bangor 0

Medomak Valley 1 Morse 0

Oceanside 2 Belfast 1

Poland 6 Leavitt 3

St. Dominic 2 Isleboro 1

Scarborough 4 Falmouth 0

South Portland 2 Marshwood 1

Thornton Academy 5 Noble 0

Washington Academy 8 Calais 1

Waynflete 9 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Windham 9 Massabesic 0

Dirigo - Spruce Mountain

MSSM - Katahdin

Carrabec - Greenville

Penquis - Jonesport-Beals

Telstar - Valley

Cheverus - Biddeford

South Portland - Marshwood

Bangor Christian - Piscataquis

Deering - Sanford

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com