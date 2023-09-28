Maine High School Soccer Scores – Wednesday September 27

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 27th.

Girls' Scores

Central 2 Orono 1

Central Aroostook 7 Washburn 0

Cheverus 4 Kennebunk 0

Falmouth 4 Noble 1

Freeport 2 Morse 0

Gorham 4 Sanford 2

Hampden Academy 3 Skowhegan 0

Maranacook 1 Hall-Dale 0

Marshwood 3 Westbrook 0

Penobscot Valley 7 GSA 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Wicasset 0

Richmond 5 Oak Hill 1

Thornton Academy 7 Bonny Eagle 1

Washington Academy 6 Calais 0

Windham 2 Deering 0

Greenville - Valley

St. Dominic - Old Orchard Beach

Penquis - Searsport

South Portland - Scarborough

Monmouth Academy - Spruce Mountain

Boys' Scores

Bucksport 4 Narraguagus 1

Caribou 1 John Bapst 1

Ellsworth 7 Hermon 0

Fort Kent 8 Hodgdon 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 MCI 0

Hall-Dale 2 Maranacook 0

Lawrence 2 Cony 0

Mount Abram 8 Mountain Valley 0

MDI 1 Old Town 0 (Double OT)

Piscataquis 4 Lee Academy 1

Sumner 2 Woodland 2

Kents Hill - Hyde

Winthrop - Lisbon

Holdnerness - Gould Academy

Lexinton - Berwick

