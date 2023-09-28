Maine High School Soccer Scores – Wednesday September 27
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 27th.
Girls' Scores
- Central 2 Orono 1
- Central Aroostook 7 Washburn 0
- Cheverus 4 Kennebunk 0
- Falmouth 4 Noble 1
- Freeport 2 Morse 0
- Gorham 4 Sanford 2
- Hampden Academy 3 Skowhegan 0
- Maranacook 1 Hall-Dale 0
- Marshwood 3 Westbrook 0
- Penobscot Valley 7 GSA 0
- Pine Tree Academy 2 Wicasset 0
- Richmond 5 Oak Hill 1
- Thornton Academy 7 Bonny Eagle 1
- Washington Academy 6 Calais 0
- Windham 2 Deering 0
- Greenville - Valley
- St. Dominic - Old Orchard Beach
- Penquis - Searsport
- South Portland - Scarborough
- Monmouth Academy - Spruce Mountain
Boys' Scores
- Bucksport 4 Narraguagus 1
- Caribou 1 John Bapst 1
- Ellsworth 7 Hermon 0
- Fort Kent 8 Hodgdon 0
- Foxcroft Academy 2 MCI 0
- Hall-Dale 2 Maranacook 0
- Lawrence 2 Cony 0
- Mount Abram 8 Mountain Valley 0
- MDI 1 Old Town 0 (Double OT)
- Piscataquis 4 Lee Academy 1
- Sumner 2 Woodland 2
- Kents Hill - Hyde
- Winthrop - Lisbon
- Holdnerness - Gould Academy
- Lexinton - Berwick
