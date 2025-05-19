Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 18

Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 18

May 5, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 18th.

Best of luck to all this week and let's hope for no rain and dry fields!

Class A North

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class A South

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B North

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B South

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C North

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C South

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D North

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D South

Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

;

13 Things That Make Spring the Best Season in Maine

Every season is beautiful in Vacationland, but there's something special about a Maine Spring.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Categories: High School Softball, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket