The freezing rain and snow canceled the majority of the Maine High School games on Wednesday, January 7th. However there were some games that were able to be played. Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey games that were played.

Girl's Basketball

Buckfield 52 Richmond 23

Gardiner 59 Poland 37

Woodland 40 Narraguagus 26

Boy's Basketball

Gardiner 75 Poland 67

Girl's Hockey

No games

Boy's Hockey

No games

