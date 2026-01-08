Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores &#8211; Wednesday January 7

Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Wednesday January 7

The freezing rain and snow canceled the majority of the Maine High School games on Wednesday, January 7th. However there were some games that were able to be played. Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey games that were played.

Girl's Basketball

  • Buckfield 52 Richmond 23
  • Gardiner 59 Poland 37
  • Woodland 40 Narraguagus 26

Boy's Basketball

  • Gardiner 75 Poland 67

Girl's Hockey

  • No games

Boy's Hockey

  • No games
