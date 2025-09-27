Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 26th.

Field Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 5 Lincoln Academy 1

Erskine Academy 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Kennebunk 2 Portland 0

Lewiston 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Old Town 5 Hampden Academy 2

Orono 11 Central 0

Poland 2 Oxford Hills 0

Sacopee Valley 2 Telstar 0

Sanford 11 Massabesic 0

Thornton Academy 3 Windham 2

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 8 Piscataquis Community 0

Buckfield 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Cheverus 2 Thornton Academy 0

Gorham 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Greely 3 York 0

Madawaska 1 Washburn 0

Mount Abram 1 Maranacook 0

Mount Ararat 8 Lewiston 0

Narraguagus 1 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Noble 8 Massabesic 0

North Yarmouth Academy 7 Old Orchard Beach 0

Penobscot Valley 8 Schenck 0

Scarborough 3 South Portland 1

Traip Academy 3 Monmouth Academy 2

Westbrook 1 Marshwood 1

Windham 6 Deering 0

Boys Soccer

Buckfield 2 Sacopee Valley 2

Greely 2 York 0

Lewiston 2 Mt. Ararat 0

Madawaska 9 Washburn 1

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Houlton 2

Monmouth Academy 4 Traip Academy 3

Mount Abram 2 Winthrop 2

Oak Hill 4 Mountain Valley 0

Westbrook 9 Massabesic 0

Woodland 3 Bangor Christian 2

Volleyball

Falmouth 3 Greely 2

Hampden Academy 3 Cony 1

Machias 3 Sumner 0

Messalonskee 3 Brewer 1

Narraguagus 3 GSA 0

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Maranacook 0

Orono 3 Lee Academy 0

Windham 3 Westbrook 2

Woodland 3 Calais 2

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 4 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 28th, for games/matches played September 22nd-27th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 29th and go thru Thursday, October 2nd. The winner will be announced on Friday, October 3rd..

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.