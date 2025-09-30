Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 29th.

Field Hockey

Belfast 3 Nokomis 2

Cape Elizabeth 5 Traip Academy 0

Cony 11 Morse 0

Erskine Academy 5 Lincloln Academy 1

Falmouth 6 Massabesic 0

Freeport 3 Winthrop 0

Hall-Dale 8 Telstar 0

Kennebunk 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Leavitt 1 Gardiner 0

Lewiston 2 Skowhegan 2

MCI 3 Winslow 0

Mount Blue 10 Bangor 0

Scarborough 2 Thornton Academy 1

Skowhegan 2 Lewiston 2

Spruce Mountain 4 Mountain Valley 1

Yarmouth 5 Fryeburg Academy 1

Girls Soccer

Bucksport 2 MDI 0

Fort Kent 4 Penobscot Valley 0

Greely 4 Fryeburg Academy 0

Hall-Dale 1 Monmouth Academy 1

Lee Academy 11 East Grand 0

Madawaska 2 Van Buren 1

MCI 4 Winslow 2

Maranacook 4 Oak Hill 0

Monmouth Academy 1 Hall-Dale 1

Narraguagus 1 Woodland 1

Penobscot Christian 2 Penquis Valley 0

Piscataquis 9 Searsport 1

Richmond 6 Valley 1

Schenck 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Boys Soccer

Ashland 3 East Grand 1

Bucksport 6 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Calais 3 Penobscot Christian 0

Caribou 10 Foxcroft Academy 3

MDI 5 GSA 0

Noble 3 Bonny Eagle 2

Penobscot Valley 4 Hodgdon 1

Southern Aroostook 2 Dexter 0

Van Buren 1 Wisdom 1

Washington Academy 5 Bangor Christian 2

Windham 1 Deering 0

Volleyball

Hampden Academy 3 Nokomis 0

Jonesport-Beals 3 Calais 2

Narraguagus 3 Bucksport 1

Woodland 3 Lee 0

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.