Here are the Girls and Boys Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 16th.

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 74 Deer Isle-Stonington 19

Brunswick 68 Brewer 34

Camden Hills 46 Skowhegan 27

Carrabec 58 Richmond 16

Dexter/PCHS 47 Central 23

Edward Little 49 Lewiston 44

Foxcroft Academy 53 Orono 35

GSA 50 Bucksport 37

Greely 31 Fryeburg Academy 16

Hampden Academy 73 Mt. Blue 27

Mattanawcook Academy 72 Houlton 28

Mount Ararat 47 Bangor 26

MDI 66 Washington Academy 43

Southern Aroostook 71 Lee Academy 49

Boys Basketball

Bangor 57 Mount Ararat 50

Bangor Christian 105 Deer Isle-Stonington 13

Carrabec 57 Richmond 54

Greely 41 Fryeburg Academy 34

Hall-Dale 66 Valley 57

Hampden Academy 58 Mt. Blue 44

Madison 73 Boothbay 48

Mount Abram 48 Monmouth Academy 45

Narraguagus 51 Penquis Valley 43

Spruce Mountain 82 Oak Hill 45

Girls Hockey

No games reported

Boys Hockey

Edward Little 3 Scarborough 1

Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 1 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0

