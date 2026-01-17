Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Friday January 16
Here are the Girls and Boys Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 16th.
Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 74 Deer Isle-Stonington 19
- Brunswick 68 Brewer 34
- Camden Hills 46 Skowhegan 27
- Carrabec 58 Richmond 16
- Dexter/PCHS 47 Central 23
- Edward Little 49 Lewiston 44
- Foxcroft Academy 53 Orono 35
- GSA 50 Bucksport 37
- Greely 31 Fryeburg Academy 16
- Hampden Academy 73 Mt. Blue 27
- Mattanawcook Academy 72 Houlton 28
- Mount Ararat 47 Bangor 26
- MDI 66 Washington Academy 43
- Southern Aroostook 71 Lee Academy 49
Boys Basketball
- Bangor 57 Mount Ararat 50
- Bangor Christian 105 Deer Isle-Stonington 13
- Carrabec 57 Richmond 54
- Greely 41 Fryeburg Academy 34
- Hall-Dale 66 Valley 57
- Hampden Academy 58 Mt. Blue 44
- Madison 73 Boothbay 48
- Mount Abram 48 Monmouth Academy 45
- Narraguagus 51 Penquis Valley 43
- Spruce Mountain 82 Oak Hill 45
Girls Hockey
- No games reported
Boys Hockey
- Edward Little 3 Scarborough 1
- Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 1 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0
Get our free mobile app
2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge