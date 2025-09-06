Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey and Boy's and Girl's Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 5th.

Thank you to all the Athletic Directors/Coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Soccer

Brunswick 1 Brewer 0

Buckfield 6 Mountain Valley 0

Central Aroostook 8 Easton 0

Gardiner 3 Leavitt 0

GSA 8 Narragaugus 2

Hodgdon 5 Penquis Valley 1

Lincoln Academy 1 Oceanside 0

Maranacook 2 Mt. Abram 0

Mattanawcook Academy 1 Orono 0

Penobscot Valley 11 Schenck 0

Richmond 4 Madison 3

Shead 1 Woodland 1

Skowhegan 9 Lawrence 1

Waterville 4 Mount View 1

Boys Soccer

Easton 5 Central Aroostook 0

Ellsworth 0 Hermon 0

Falmouth 3 Cherverus 0

Leavitt 3 Gardiner 2

Marshwood 3 Noble 0

Mount View 4 Waterville 1

Nokomis 2 MCI 1

Oceanside 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Skowhegan 2 Lawrence 1

Field Hockey

Bonny Eagle 6 Portland 0

Hampden Academy 3 Mt. Ararat 3

Mt. Blue 2 Brunswick 1

Mountain Valley 2 Oak Hill 1

Orono 1 Dexter 0

Poland 4 Fryeburg Academy 1

Sanford 6 South Portland 0

Scarborough 1 Windham 0

Shead 1 Woodland 1

Spruce Mountaine 9 Telstar 0

York 1 Greely 1

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 7th, for games/matches played September 1st-6th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 8th, and go thru Thursday, September 11th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 12th.

