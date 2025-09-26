Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 25th.

Many of the field hockey and girls and boys soccer games were postponed because of the much-needed soaking rain throughout the State.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported the games.

Field Hockey

Girls Soccer

Brewer 1 Messalonskee 1

Dirigo 1 Pine Tree Academy 0

Winslow 5 Mount View 0

Boys Soccer

Cape Elizabeth 3 Waynflete 1

Deering 2 South Portland 1

Falmouth 3 Kenneunk 1

Gardiner 2 Cony 1

Hodgdon 1 Schenck 0

John Bapst 2 MDI 1 (Game Suspended with less than a minute played in 2nd Half due to unsafe field conditions)

Messalonskee 2 Brewer 1

Pine Tree Academy 10 Dirigo 1

Thornton Academy 2 Cheverus 1

Wisdom 3 Ashland 1

Volleyball

Cheverus 3 Kennebunk 2

Deering 3 Sanford 0

Gorham 3 Noble 0

Massabesic 3 Lewiston 0

Medomak Valley 3 Nokomis 0

Portland 3 Wiscasset 0

South Portland 3 Edward Little 1

Thornton Academy 3 Marshwood 1

Washington Academy 3 Ellsworth 0

