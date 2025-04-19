Maine High School Sports Scores – Friday April 18th

Here are the High School baseball, softball and lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, April 18th

Baseball

Marshwood 15 Portland 1

Boy's Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 16 Gray-New Gloucester 12

Greely 5 Wells 2

Kennebunk 20 Massabesic 3

Mount Ararat 14 Morse 13

Girls' Lacrosse

Falmouth 10 Thornton Academy 9

Hampden Academy 9 Winslow 6

Mount Ararat 10 Cony 9

Sanford 7 Bonny Eagle 6

Scarborough 14 Portland 4

South Portland 14 Noble 7

