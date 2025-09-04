Countable High School Sport's games begin today, Thursday, September 4th for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football for the entire State of Maine.

We will have daily sport's scores for soccer, field hockey and football for all games played and reported every morning, Tuesday thru Sunday.

You can help by reporting your scores after each game is played. Please send an email to Chris Popper, with the sport and game scores.

Here are the countable games for Boy's and Girl's Soccer that were played on Wednesday, September 3rd in Aroostook County.

Girls Soccer

Fort Fairfield 2 Madawaska 0

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield 4 Madawaska 0

Hodgdon 8 Central Aroostook 5

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 7th, for games/matches played September 1st-6th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 8th, and go thru Thursday, September 11th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 12th.

