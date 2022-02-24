Maine High School Track and Field Athletes Qualifying for New England’s

Congratulations to the following Maine High School Track and Field Athletes who have qualified to compete at the New England's on March 5th at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Boys

Shot Put

Matt Charpentier - York

Nicholas Connolly - Scarborough

Amir Broadus - South Portland

Gage Boudreau - Lawrence

Tommy Gray - Cape Elizabeth

Max MacCallum - Gray-New Gloucester

High Jump

Cornin Flewelling - Old Town

Nathan Paulauskas - Bucksport

Drew Pierson - Ellsworth

Connor Langstaff - Windham

Caleb Janelle - Biddeford

Stephen Pierre - Leavitt

Long Jump

Colin Simpson - Bucksport

Griffin Johnson - Kennebunk

Carvil Turner - Old Town

Jacob Adams - Fryeburg

Nathaniel Smith - Mt. Ararat

Robey Rose - Wells

55 Hurdles

Jayden Flaker - Scarborough

Nolan Gary - Poland

Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto - Lewiston

Tieran Croft - Messalonskee

Ethan Kane - Bonny Eagle

Andrew Griffiths - Cherverus

55 Dash

Abdirizak Abukar - Lewiston

Miles Burr - MDI

Raimundo Lubota - Lewiston

Carvil Turner - Old Town

Griffin Johnson - Kennebunk

Justin Corporon - North Yarmouth

300 Dash

Andrew Farr - Gorham

Miles Burr - MDI

Abdirizak Abukar - Lewiston

Jayden Flaker - Scarborough

Frazier Dougherty - Yarmouth

Raimundo Lubota - Lewiston

600 Dash

Andrew Griffiths - Cheverus

Ilios Millett - Westbrook

Miles Gay - Falmouth

Aidan Lovett - St. Dom's

1000 Run

Zachary Barry - Scarborough

Kaleb Corson - Sumner

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy

Chris Walton - Biddeford

Nathan Blades - Portland

Jesse Cadigan - Cheverus

1 Mile Run

Zachary Barry - Scarborough

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy

Bryan Stark-Chessa - Waynflete

Joey Valliere - Brunswick

Jake Twigg - Poland

Jacob Pelletier - Cony

2 Mile Run

Grady Satterfield - Mt. Ararat

William Hileman - Bucksport

Abott Valentine - Hampden Academy

Luke Cloutier - Massabesic

Vaughn Lindenau - Cape Elizabeth

Ian Meserve - Hermon

800 Relay

Yarmouth

Falmouth

Marshwood

Brunswick

Mt. Ararat

Poland

3200 Relay

Portland

Brunswick

Lewiston

St. Dom's

Hermon

Bonny Eagle

Girls

Shot Put

Estella Iinman - Windham

Chelsey Cote - Old Town

Camden Lavoie - Bangor

Vanesa Connolly - Portland

Geneva Holmes - South Portland

Emily Nhun - Biddeford

High Jump

Liz Frazee - Belfast

Emma Green - Gorham

Nicole Salvadori - Messalonskee

Sophie Turner - Kennebunk

Kristen Kirk - Cony

Autumn Gerry - St. Dom's

Aydrianna Bowman - Lewiston

Long Jump

Amelia Wedderburn - Lewiston

Natasha Monreal - Bucksport

Alyvia Caruson - Gorham

Kaeden Green - Brunswick

Mikaela Langston - Mt. Ararat

Sophie Turner - Kennebunk

55 Hurdles

Lexi Brent - York

Alyvia Caruso - Gorham

Mackenna Drouin - Edward Little

Grace Willey - Old Twon

Charlotte Williamson - York

Paige Sawyer - Ellsworth

55 Dash

Anna Connors - Bangor

Caroline Fallona - Scarborough

Emma Green - Gorham

Sydney Connolly - Gorham

Makenna Drouin - Edward Little

Jenni Flynn - Lewiston

300 Dash

Anna Connors - Bangor

Elle Jowett - Greely

Syndey Connolly - Gorham

Amelia Wedderburn - Lewiston

Caroline Fallona - Scarborough

Julia Black - Scarborough

600 Dash

Victoria Ladd - Kennebunk

Elizabeth Forestiere - Bonny Eagle

Macie Boucher - Thornton Academy

Sherry Foster - John Bapst

1000 Run

Mia-Clair Kezal - Thornton Academy

Grace Kirk - Cony

Hannah Stevens - Bonny Eagle

Amelia VanDongen - MDI

Abigail Roberts - Lake Region

Emma Tessler - Marshwood

Mile Run

Carey Drake - York

Jaclyn Vandehoot - Thornton Academy

Emmaline Pendleton - Bonny Eagle

Eleanor Tyne - Orono

Emma Young - Cape Elizabeth

Ellie Brooks - Orono

2 Mile Run

Megan Randall - Bangor

Carey Drake - York

Mia-Claire Kezal - Thornton Academy

Samantha Moore - Portland

Addy Thibodeau - Bonny Eagle

Addie Fuller - Marshwood

800 Relay

Gorham

MDI

Scarborough

Bonny Eagle

Bangor

Brunswick

3200 Relay