Maine High School Track and Field Athletes Qualifying for New England’s

Congratulations to the following Maine High School Track and Field Athletes who have qualified to compete at the New England's on March 5th at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Boys

Shot Put

  • Matt Charpentier - York
  • Nicholas Connolly - Scarborough
  • Amir Broadus - South Portland
  • Gage Boudreau - Lawrence
  • Tommy Gray - Cape Elizabeth
  • Max MacCallum - Gray-New Gloucester

High Jump

  • Cornin Flewelling - Old Town
  • Nathan Paulauskas - Bucksport
  • Drew Pierson - Ellsworth
  • Connor Langstaff - Windham
  • Caleb Janelle - Biddeford
  • Stephen Pierre - Leavitt

Long Jump

  • Colin Simpson - Bucksport
  • Griffin Johnson - Kennebunk
  • Carvil Turner - Old Town
  • Jacob Adams - Fryeburg
  • Nathaniel Smith - Mt. Ararat
  • Robey Rose - Wells

55 Hurdles

  • Jayden Flaker - Scarborough
  • Nolan Gary - Poland
  • Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto - Lewiston
  • Tieran Croft - Messalonskee
  • Ethan Kane - Bonny Eagle
  • Andrew Griffiths - Cherverus

55 Dash

  • Abdirizak Abukar - Lewiston
  • Miles Burr - MDI
  • Raimundo Lubota - Lewiston
  • Carvil Turner - Old Town
  • Griffin Johnson - Kennebunk
  • Justin Corporon - North Yarmouth

300 Dash

  • Andrew Farr - Gorham
  • Miles Burr - MDI
  • Abdirizak Abukar - Lewiston
  • Jayden Flaker - Scarborough
  • Frazier Dougherty - Yarmouth
  • Raimundo Lubota - Lewiston

600 Dash

  • Andrew Griffiths - Cheverus
  • Ilios Millett - Westbrook
  • Miles Gay - Falmouth
  • Aidan Lovett - St. Dom's

1000 Run

  • Zachary Barry - Scarborough
  • Kaleb Corson - Sumner
  • Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy
  • Chris Walton - Biddeford
  • Nathan Blades - Portland
  • Jesse Cadigan - Cheverus

1 Mile Run

  • Zachary Barry - Scarborough
  • Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy
  • Bryan Stark-Chessa - Waynflete
  • Joey Valliere - Brunswick
  • Jake Twigg - Poland
  • Jacob Pelletier - Cony

2 Mile Run

  • Grady Satterfield - Mt. Ararat
  • William Hileman - Bucksport
  • Abott Valentine - Hampden Academy
  • Luke Cloutier - Massabesic
  • Vaughn Lindenau - Cape Elizabeth
  • Ian Meserve - Hermon

800 Relay

  • Yarmouth
  • Falmouth
  • Marshwood
  • Brunswick
  • Mt. Ararat
  • Poland

3200 Relay

  • Portland
  • Brunswick
  • Lewiston
  • St. Dom's
  • Hermon
  • Bonny Eagle

Girls

Shot Put

  • Estella Iinman - Windham
  • Chelsey Cote - Old Town
  • Camden Lavoie - Bangor
  • Vanesa Connolly - Portland
  • Geneva Holmes - South Portland
  • Emily Nhun - Biddeford

High Jump

  • Liz Frazee - Belfast
  • Emma Green - Gorham
  • Nicole Salvadori - Messalonskee
  • Sophie Turner - Kennebunk
  • Kristen Kirk - Cony
  • Autumn Gerry - St. Dom's
  • Aydrianna Bowman - Lewiston

Long Jump

  • Amelia Wedderburn - Lewiston
  • Natasha Monreal - Bucksport
  • Alyvia Caruson - Gorham
  • Kaeden Green - Brunswick
  • Mikaela Langston - Mt. Ararat
  • Sophie Turner - Kennebunk

55 Hurdles

  • Lexi Brent - York
  • Alyvia Caruso - Gorham
  • Mackenna Drouin - Edward Little
  • Grace Willey - Old Twon
  • Charlotte Williamson - York
  • Paige Sawyer - Ellsworth

55 Dash

  • Anna Connors - Bangor
  • Caroline Fallona - Scarborough
  • Emma Green - Gorham
  • Sydney Connolly - Gorham
  • Makenna Drouin - Edward Little
  • Jenni Flynn - Lewiston

300 Dash

  • Anna Connors - Bangor
  • Elle Jowett - Greely
  • Syndey Connolly - Gorham
  • Amelia Wedderburn - Lewiston
  • Caroline Fallona - Scarborough
  • Julia Black - Scarborough

600 Dash

  • Victoria Ladd - Kennebunk
  • Elizabeth Forestiere - Bonny Eagle
  • Macie Boucher - Thornton Academy
  • Sherry Foster - John Bapst

1000 Run

  • Mia-Clair Kezal - Thornton Academy
  • Grace Kirk - Cony
  • Hannah Stevens - Bonny Eagle
  • Amelia VanDongen - MDI
  • Abigail Roberts - Lake Region
  • Emma Tessler - Marshwood

Mile Run

  • Carey Drake - York
  • Jaclyn Vandehoot - Thornton Academy
  • Emmaline Pendleton - Bonny Eagle
  • Eleanor Tyne - Orono
  • Emma Young - Cape Elizabeth
  • Ellie Brooks - Orono

2 Mile Run

  • Megan Randall - Bangor
  • Carey Drake - York
  • Mia-Claire Kezal - Thornton Academy
  • Samantha Moore - Portland
  • Addy Thibodeau - Bonny Eagle
  • Addie Fuller - Marshwood

800 Relay

  • Gorham
  • MDI
  • Scarborough
  • Bonny Eagle
  • Bangor
  • Brunswick

3200 Relay

  • Bonny Eagle
  • Cony
  • John Bapst
  • MDI
  • Bangor
  • Scarborough
