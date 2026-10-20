Final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings

Final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for the 2026 season. Congratulations to all on a great season and best of luck in the playoffs to those teams moving on!

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed
State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed
Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School
Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School
Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School
Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School
Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm
Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm
Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm

 

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualified

  1. Cheverus/Waynflete 13-1
  2. Gorham 11-3
  3. Thornton Academy 11-3
  4. Scarborough 10-4
  5. Falmouth 10-4
  6. Deering 8-6
  7. Lewiston/Lisbon 11-3
  8. South Portland 8-6
  9. Marshwood 9-5
  10. Edward  Little 9-5
  11. Bonny Eagle 9-5
  12. Portland 7-7
  13. Massabesic/Sacopee 6-8
  14. Kennebunk 6-8
  15. Sanford 6-8
  16. Noble 3-11
  17. Windham 3-11
  18. Biddeford 0-14

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualified

  1. Greely 13-1
  2. Washington Academy 13-1
  3. York 10-4
  4. Messalonskee 8-6
  5. Yarmouth 6-8
  6. Camden Hills 7-7
  7. Westbrook 6-8
  8. Mt. Ararat 8-6
  9. Hamdpen Academy 5-9
  10. Brewer 3-11
  11. Cape Elizabeth 1-13
  12. Nokomis 5-9
  13. Brunswick 3-11
  14. Cony 0-14

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Gardiner 11-3
  2. Medomak Valley 11-3
  3. MDI 7-7
  4. Ellsworth 6-8
  5. Bucksport 9-5
  6. Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 6-8
  7. Wells 4-10
  8. Orono/John Bapst 6-8
  9. Gray-New Gloucester 5-9
  10. Lake Region 3-11
  11. Maranacook/Winthrop 0-14

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. GSA 12-2
  2. Narraguagus 11-3
  3. Woodland 12-2
  4. NYA/Freeport 10-4
  5. Machias 9-5
  6. Calais 7-7
  7. Sumner 3-11
  8. Jonesport-Beals 4-10
  9. Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-14

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today

No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: High School Volleyball

More From 92.9 The Ticket