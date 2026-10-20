Final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings
Here are the final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for the 2026 season. Congratulations to all on a great season and best of luck in the playoffs to those teams moving on!
Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations
State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed
State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed
Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School
Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School
Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School
Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School
Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm
Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm
Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm
Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Cheverus/Waynflete 13-1
- Gorham 11-3
- Thornton Academy 11-3
- Scarborough 10-4
- Falmouth 10-4
- Deering 8-6
- Lewiston/Lisbon 11-3
- South Portland 8-6
- Marshwood 9-5
- Edward Little 9-5
- Bonny Eagle 9-5
- Portland 7-7
- Massabesic/Sacopee 6-8
- Kennebunk 6-8
- Sanford 6-8
- Noble 3-11
- Windham 3-11
- Biddeford 0-14
Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualified
- Greely 13-1
- Washington Academy 13-1
- York 10-4
- Messalonskee 8-6
- Yarmouth 6-8
- Camden Hills 7-7
- Westbrook 6-8
- Mt. Ararat 8-6
- Hamdpen Academy 5-9
- Brewer 3-11
- Cape Elizabeth 1-13
- Nokomis 5-9
- Brunswick 3-11
- Cony 0-14
Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Gardiner 11-3
- Medomak Valley 11-3
- MDI 7-7
- Ellsworth 6-8
- Bucksport 9-5
- Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 6-8
- Wells 4-10
- Orono/John Bapst 6-8
- Gray-New Gloucester 5-9
- Lake Region 3-11
- Maranacook/Winthrop 0-14
Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualified
- GSA 12-2
- Narraguagus 11-3
- Woodland 12-2
- NYA/Freeport 10-4
- Machias 9-5
- Calais 7-7
- Sumner 3-11
- Jonesport-Beals 4-10
- Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-14
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz