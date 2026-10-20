Here are the final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for the 2026 season. Congratulations to all on a great season and best of luck in the playoffs to those teams moving on!

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed

State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed

Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School

Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School

Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School

Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School

Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm

Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm

Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualified

Cheverus/Waynflete 13-1 Gorham 11-3 Thornton Academy 11-3 Scarborough 10-4 Falmouth 10-4 Deering 8-6 Lewiston/Lisbon 11-3 South Portland 8-6 Marshwood 9-5 Edward Little 9-5 Bonny Eagle 9-5 Portland 7-7 Massabesic/Sacopee 6-8 Kennebunk 6-8 Sanford 6-8 Noble 3-11 Windham 3-11 Biddeford 0-14

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualified

Greely 13-1 Washington Academy 13-1 York 10-4 Messalonskee 8-6 Yarmouth 6-8 Camden Hills 7-7 Westbrook 6-8 Mt. Ararat 8-6 Hamdpen Academy 5-9 Brewer 3-11 Cape Elizabeth 1-13 Nokomis 5-9 Brunswick 3-11 Cony 0-14

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualified

Gardiner 11-3 Medomak Valley 11-3 MDI 7-7 Ellsworth 6-8 Bucksport 9-5 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 6-8 Wells 4-10 Orono/John Bapst 6-8 Gray-New Gloucester 5-9 Lake Region 3-11 Maranacook/Winthrop 0-14

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualified

GSA 12-2 Narraguagus 11-3 Woodland 12-2 NYA/Freeport 10-4 Machias 9-5 Calais 7-7 Sumner 3-11 Jonesport-Beals 4-10 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-14