Monday is the last day for countable volleyball games in the State of Maine. The majority of teams have finished their 14-game regular season schedule. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, October 19th.

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Cheverus/Waynflete 13-1 166.531 Gorham 10-3 153.061 Thornton Academy 11-2 150.612 Scarborough 9-4 119.796 Lewiston/Lisbon 11-3 100.510 South Portland 8-5 92.347 Deering 7-6 87.245 Falmouth 9-4 86.429 Marshwood 8-5 83.367 Edward Little 9-5 80.000 Portland 7-6 62.245 Bonny Eagle 8-5 62.245 Massabesic/Sacopee 6-8 57.245 Kennebunk 6-7 52.449 Sanford 6-7 36.531 Windham 3-10 17.347 Noble 2-11 12.449 Biddeford 0-13 0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Greely 12-1 157.041 Washington Academy 13-1 155.510 York 10-3 96.735 Messalonskee 8-6 77.347 Camden Hills 7-7 65.510 Westbrook 6-8 48.878 Mt. Ararat 8-6 48.265 Yarmouth 4-8 47.653 Hampden Academy 5-9 27.449 Brewer 3-11 15.816 Cape Elizabeth 1-12 13.571 Nokomis 5-9 13.265 Brunswick 3-11 6.939 Cony 0-14 0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gardiner 11-3 115.408 Medomak Valley 11-3 109.796 MDI 7-7 94.184 Ellsworth 6-8 7-7 53.265 Bucksport 9-5 51.075 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 6-8 33.980 Orono/John Bapst 6-8 17.551 Wells 3-10 15.306 Gray-New Gloucester 5-8 13.265 Lake Region 3-10 12.143 Maranacook/Winthrop 0-14 0.000

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

GSA 12-2 152.504 Narraguagus 11-3 140.722 Woodland 12-2 107.355 NYA/Freeport 9-3 86.937 Machias 9-5 56.688 Calais 5-7 43.407 Sumner 3-11 12.143 Jonesport-Beals 4-10 12.041 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-12 0.000

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed

State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed

Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School

Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School

Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School

Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School

Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm

Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm

Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm