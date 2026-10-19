Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings with 1 Day to Play

Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings with 1 Day to Play

Photo Chris Popper

Monday is the last day for countable volleyball games in the State of Maine. The majority of teams have finished their 14-game regular season schedule. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, October 19th.

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Cheverus/Waynflete 13-1  166.531
  2. Gorham 10-3  153.061
  3. Thornton Academy 11-2  150.612
  4. Scarborough 9-4  119.796
  5. Lewiston/Lisbon 11-3  100.510
  6. South Portland 8-5  92.347
  7. Deering 7-6  87.245
  8. Falmouth 9-4  86.429
  9. Marshwood 8-5  83.367
  10. Edward Little 9-5  80.000
  11. Portland 7-6  62.245
  12. Bonny Eagle 8-5  62.245
  13. Massabesic/Sacopee 6-8  57.245
  14. Kennebunk 6-7  52.449
  15. Sanford 6-7  36.531
  16. Windham 3-10  17.347
  17. Noble 2-11  12.449
  18. Biddeford 0-13  0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Greely 12-1  157.041
  2. Washington Academy 13-1  155.510
  3. York 10-3  96.735
  4. Messalonskee 8-6  77.347
  5. Camden Hills 7-7  65.510
  6. Westbrook 6-8  48.878
  7. Mt. Ararat 8-6  48.265
  8. Yarmouth 4-8 47.653
  9. Hampden Academy 5-9  27.449
  10. Brewer 3-11  15.816
  11. Cape Elizabeth 1-12  13.571
  12. Nokomis 5-9  13.265
  13. Brunswick 3-11  6.939
  14. Cony 0-14  0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gardiner 11-3  115.408
  2. Medomak Valley 11-3  109.796
  3. MDI 7-7  94.184
  4. Ellsworth 6-8  7-7  53.265
  5. Bucksport 9-5  51.075
  6. Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 6-8  33.980
  7. Orono/John Bapst 6-8  17.551
  8. Wells 3-10  15.306
  9. Gray-New Gloucester  5-8  13.265
  10. Lake Region 3-10  12.143
  11. Maranacook/Winthrop 0-14  0.000

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. GSA  12-2  152.504
  2. Narraguagus 11-3  140.722
  3. Woodland 12-2  107.355
  4. NYA/Freeport 9-3  86.937
  5. Machias 9-5  56.688
  6. Calais 5-7  43.407
  7. Sumner 3-11  12.143
  8. Jonesport-Beals 4-10  12.041
  9. Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-12 0.000

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed
State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed
Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School
Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School
Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School
Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School
Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm
Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm
Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm

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Categories: High School Volleyball

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