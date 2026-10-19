Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings with 1 Day to Play
Monday is the last day for countable volleyball games in the State of Maine. The majority of teams have finished their 14-game regular season schedule. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, October 19th.
Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Cheverus/Waynflete 13-1 166.531
- Gorham 10-3 153.061
- Thornton Academy 11-2 150.612
- Scarborough 9-4 119.796
- Lewiston/Lisbon 11-3 100.510
- South Portland 8-5 92.347
- Deering 7-6 87.245
- Falmouth 9-4 86.429
- Marshwood 8-5 83.367
- Edward Little 9-5 80.000
- Portland 7-6 62.245
- Bonny Eagle 8-5 62.245
- Massabesic/Sacopee 6-8 57.245
- Kennebunk 6-7 52.449
- Sanford 6-7 36.531
- Windham 3-10 17.347
- Noble 2-11 12.449
- Biddeford 0-13 0.000
Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Greely 12-1 157.041
- Washington Academy 13-1 155.510
- York 10-3 96.735
- Messalonskee 8-6 77.347
- Camden Hills 7-7 65.510
- Westbrook 6-8 48.878
- Mt. Ararat 8-6 48.265
- Yarmouth 4-8 47.653
- Hampden Academy 5-9 27.449
- Brewer 3-11 15.816
- Cape Elizabeth 1-12 13.571
- Nokomis 5-9 13.265
- Brunswick 3-11 6.939
- Cony 0-14 0.000
Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gardiner 11-3 115.408
- Medomak Valley 11-3 109.796
- MDI 7-7 94.184
- Ellsworth 6-8 7-7 53.265
- Bucksport 9-5 51.075
- Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 6-8 33.980
- Orono/John Bapst 6-8 17.551
- Wells 3-10 15.306
- Gray-New Gloucester 5-8 13.265
- Lake Region 3-10 12.143
- Maranacook/Winthrop 0-14 0.000
Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- GSA 12-2 152.504
- Narraguagus 11-3 140.722
- Woodland 12-2 107.355
- NYA/Freeport 9-3 86.937
- Machias 9-5 56.688
- Calais 5-7 43.407
- Sumner 3-11 12.143
- Jonesport-Beals 4-10 12.041
- Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-12 0.000
Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations
State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed
State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed
Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School
Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School
Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School
Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School
Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm
Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm
Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm
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