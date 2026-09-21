Maine High School Field Volleyball Standings – September 20
Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.
Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gorham 5-0 31.130
- Thornton Academy 4-1 23.878
- Scarborough 4-1 18.163
- Cheverus/Waynflete 4-1 15.816
- Deering 4-2 14.388
- Kennebunk 3-2 14.082
- Bonny Eagle 4-1 12.747
- Lewiston/Lisbon 5-0 12.143
- Portland 2-3 11.837
- Falmouth 2-3 10.204
- Massabesic/Sacopee 3-3 8.367
- Marshwood 2-2 7.755
- Edward Little 3-2 7.755
- Noble 2-3 6.735
- Windham 2-4 5.816
- Sanford 1-5 3.980
- South Portland 1-4 2.041
- Biddeford 0-4 0.000
Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Camden Hills 4-3 13.980
- Greely 3-1 13.571
- Yarmouth 2-2 13.265
- Messalonskee 4-1 12.041
- Westbrook 3-2 9.694
- Washington Academy 3-0 9.694
- Cape Elizabeth 1-4 7.858
- Mt. Ararat 2-4 7.347
- York 3-1 6.531
- Nokomis 2-2 4.388
- Brunswick 2-4 4.388
- Hampden Academy 1-4 3.776
- Brewer 1-5 3.673
- Cony 0-6 0.000
Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gardiner 3-1 15.816
- Bucksport 5-3 15.7534
- Ellsworth 5-2 15.204
- Medomak Valley 3-2 13.469
- MDI 3-2 11.531
- Wells 2-4 5.816
- Lake Region 2-3 4.560
- Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 2-3 4.560
- Orono/John Bapst 2-4 1.538
- Gray-New Gloucester 1-4 0.714
- Maranacook/Winthrop 0-5 0.000
Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- GSA 7-0 38.501
- Narraguagus 4-1 19.042
- NYA/Freeport 3-1 13.367
- Woodland 3-1 9.765
- Calais 2-2 6.374
- Machias 3-3 5.275
- Sumner 2-4 4.911
- Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-4 0.000
- Jonesport-Beals 0-5 0.000
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.