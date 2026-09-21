Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gorham 5-0 31.130 Thornton Academy 4-1 23.878 Scarborough 4-1 18.163 Cheverus/Waynflete 4-1 15.816 Deering 4-2 14.388 Kennebunk 3-2 14.082 Bonny Eagle 4-1 12.747 Lewiston/Lisbon 5-0 12.143 Portland 2-3 11.837 Falmouth 2-3 10.204 Massabesic/Sacopee 3-3 8.367 Marshwood 2-2 7.755 Edward Little 3-2 7.755 Noble 2-3 6.735 Windham 2-4 5.816 Sanford 1-5 3.980 South Portland 1-4 2.041 Biddeford 0-4 0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Camden Hills 4-3 13.980 Greely 3-1 13.571 Yarmouth 2-2 13.265 Messalonskee 4-1 12.041 Westbrook 3-2 9.694 Washington Academy 3-0 9.694 Cape Elizabeth 1-4 7.858 Mt. Ararat 2-4 7.347 York 3-1 6.531 Nokomis 2-2 4.388 Brunswick 2-4 4.388 Hampden Academy 1-4 3.776 Brewer 1-5 3.673 Cony 0-6 0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gardiner 3-1 15.816 Bucksport 5-3 15.7534 Ellsworth 5-2 15.204 Medomak Valley 3-2 13.469 MDI 3-2 11.531 Wells 2-4 5.816 Lake Region 2-3 4.560 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 2-3 4.560 Orono/John Bapst 2-4 1.538 Gray-New Gloucester 1-4 0.714 Maranacook/Winthrop 0-5 0.000

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

GSA 7-0 38.501 Narraguagus 4-1 19.042 NYA/Freeport 3-1 13.367 Woodland 3-1 9.765 Calais 2-2 6.374 Machias 3-3 5.275 Sumner 2-4 4.911 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-4 0.000 Jonesport-Beals 0-5 0.000

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.