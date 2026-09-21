Maine High School Field Volleyball Standings – September 20

Maine High School Field Volleyball Standings – September 20

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gorham 5-0 31.130
  2. Thornton Academy 4-1 23.878
  3. Scarborough 4-1 18.163
  4. Cheverus/Waynflete 4-1 15.816
  5. Deering 4-2 14.388
  6. Kennebunk 3-2 14.082
  7. Bonny Eagle 4-1 12.747
  8. Lewiston/Lisbon 5-0 12.143
  9. Portland 2-3 11.837
  10. Falmouth 2-3 10.204
  11. Massabesic/Sacopee 3-3 8.367
  12. Marshwood 2-2 7.755
  13. Edward Little 3-2 7.755
  14. Noble 2-3 6.735
  15. Windham 2-4 5.816
  16. Sanford 1-5 3.980
  17. South Portland 1-4 2.041
  18. Biddeford 0-4 0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Camden Hills 4-3 13.980
  2. Greely 3-1 13.571
  3. Yarmouth 2-2 13.265
  4. Messalonskee 4-1 12.041
  5. Westbrook 3-2 9.694
  6. Washington Academy 3-0 9.694
  7. Cape Elizabeth 1-4 7.858
  8. Mt. Ararat 2-4 7.347
  9. York 3-1 6.531
  10. Nokomis 2-2 4.388
  11. Brunswick 2-4 4.388
  12. Hampden Academy 1-4 3.776
  13. Brewer 1-5 3.673
  14. Cony 0-6 0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gardiner 3-1 15.816
  2. Bucksport 5-3 15.7534
  3. Ellsworth 5-2 15.204
  4. Medomak Valley 3-2 13.469
  5. MDI 3-2 11.531
  6. Wells 2-4 5.816
  7. Lake Region 2-3 4.560
  8. Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 2-3 4.560
  9. Orono/John Bapst 2-4 1.538
  10. Gray-New Gloucester 1-4 0.714
  11. Maranacook/Winthrop 0-5 0.000

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. GSA 7-0 38.501
  2. Narraguagus 4-1 19.042
  3. NYA/Freeport 3-1 13.367
  4. Woodland 3-1 9.765
  5. Calais 2-2 6.374
  6. Machias 3-3 5.275
  7. Sumner 2-4 4.911
  8. Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-4 0.000
  9. Jonesport-Beals 0-5 0.000

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

Categories: High School Volleyball

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