Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities 2023-24

The collegiate swim and dive season has just begun. Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Maine's Colleges and Universities. Best of luck to all!

Husson University

Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Sophomore

Julia Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman

Ryan Emerson - Maranacook, Sophomore

Mackenzie Gray - Hampden Academy , Freshman

Nathan Gilliam - Wiscasset, Junior

Brady Hand - Bangor, Sophomore

Rachel Hand - Bangor, Junior

Kayla Payson - Belfast, Senior

Sam Peiser - Scarborough, Sophomore

Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Sophomore

Grace Rocheleau - Thornton Academy, Junior

Nick Sawyer - Bonny Eagle, Freshman

Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Junior

Isais Therio - Searsport, Junior

Mia Winslow - Belfast, Freshman

University of Maine

Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Sophomore

Nick Partridge - Ellsworth, Freshman

Maine Maritime Academy

Micah Calhoun - Ashland, Freshman

Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Junior

Milo Cook-Sharp - Cape Elizabeth, 5th Year

Sage Dentremont - MDI, Junior

Griffin Erb - Bangor, Junior

Fox Fernald - Casco Bay - Sophomore

Brigham Graf - Belfast, Freshman

Lincoln Graf - Belfast, Junior

Sean McCafferty - Messalonskee, Freshman

McKenzie Murray - Brewer, Freshman

Ponce Saltysiak - MDI, Junior

Bates

Noah Katz - Kents Hill, Freshman

McKayla Kendall - Bangor, Sophomore

Caroline Mazgaj - Ellsworth, Freshman

Margie McLeod - Freeport, Senior

Sarah Palmer - Brunswick, Freshman

Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Sophomore

Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Junior

Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen - Rockport, Freshman

Cora Zuwallack - Falmouth, Freshman

Bowdoin

2023-24 Roster has not been posted as of October 24th.

Colby

2023-24 Roster has not been posted as of October 24th.

University of New England

Morgan Henderson - Cony, Junior

Adria Horton - MDI, Junior

Liv Roux - Sanford, Sophomore

St. Joseph's College

Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Sophomore

Bri Letourneau - Lewiston, Freshman

Elijah Lind - Leavitt, Senior

Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Junior

Sam Miller Gardiner, Freshman

Gracie Parker - MDI, Freshman

Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Sophomore

Evelyn Soule-Parent - Massabesic, Freshman

Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Junior

Emma Westgate - Sanford, Sophomore

If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.

Get our free mobile app