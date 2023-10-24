Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming &#038; Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities 2023-24

Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities 2023-24

The collegiate swim and dive season has just begun. Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Maine's Colleges and Universities. Best of luck to all!

Husson University

  • Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Sophomore
  • Julia Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman
  • Ryan Emerson - Maranacook, Sophomore
  • Mackenzie Gray - Hampden Academy , Freshman
  • Nathan Gilliam - Wiscasset, Junior
  • Brady Hand - Bangor, Sophomore
  • Rachel Hand - Bangor, Junior
  • Kayla Payson - Belfast, Senior
  • Sam Peiser - Scarborough, Sophomore
  • Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Sophomore
  • Grace Rocheleau - Thornton Academy, Junior
  • Nick Sawyer - Bonny Eagle, Freshman
  • Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Junior
  • Isais Therio - Searsport, Junior
  • Mia Winslow - Belfast, Freshman

University of Maine

  • Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Sophomore
  • Nick Partridge - Ellsworth, Freshman

Maine Maritime Academy

  • Micah Calhoun - Ashland, Freshman
  • Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Junior
  • Milo Cook-Sharp - Cape Elizabeth, 5th Year
  • Sage Dentremont - MDI, Junior
  • Griffin Erb - Bangor, Junior
  • Fox Fernald - Casco Bay - Sophomore
  • Brigham Graf - Belfast, Freshman
  • Lincoln Graf - Belfast, Junior
  • Sean McCafferty - Messalonskee, Freshman
  • McKenzie Murray - Brewer, Freshman
  • Ponce Saltysiak - MDI, Junior

Bates

  • Noah Katz - Kents Hill, Freshman
  • McKayla Kendall - Bangor, Sophomore
  • Caroline Mazgaj - Ellsworth, Freshman
  • Margie McLeod - Freeport, Senior
  • Sarah Palmer - Brunswick, Freshman
  • Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Sophomore
  • Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Junior
  • Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen - Rockport, Freshman
  • Cora Zuwallack - Falmouth, Freshman

Bowdoin

  • 2023-24 Roster has not been posted as of October 24th.

Colby

  • 2023-24 Roster has not been posted as of October 24th.

University of New England

  • Morgan Henderson - Cony, Junior
  • Adria Horton - MDI, Junior
  • Liv Roux - Sanford, Sophomore

St. Joseph's College

  • Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Sophomore
  • Bri Letourneau - Lewiston, Freshman
  • Elijah Lind - Leavitt, Senior
  • Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Junior
  • Sam Miller  Gardiner, Freshman
  • Gracie Parker - MDI, Freshman
  • Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Sophomore
  • Evelyn Soule-Parent - Massabesic, Freshman
  • Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Junior
  • Emma Westgate - Sanford, Sophomore

If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.

