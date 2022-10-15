Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities

Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming &#038; Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities

The collegiate swim and dive season starts this weekend in Maine (October 14th-October 15th) Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Colleges and Universities in Maine. Best of luck to all!

Note - I realize that there are many Mainers swimming and diving for schools outside of Maine. If you would please email me their name, year and school we will add a section for Mainers swimming at Universities and Colleges outside of Maine

Husson University

  • Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman
  • Andrew Cote - Thornton Academy , Senior
  • Ryan Emerson - Maranacook , Freshman
  • Steven Johnston - Hermon, Senior
  • Sam Peiser - Scarborough, Freshman
  • Jacob Ramos - South Portland, Freshman
  • Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore
  • Isaias Therio - Searsport, Sophomore
  • Joe Vail - Thornton Academy , Senior
  • Ava Emery - Washington Academy, Senior
  • Abbie Howe - Lewiston, Senior
  • Sydney Jordan - Hampden Academy, Senior
  • Kayla Payson - Belfast, Junior
  • Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Freshman
  • Olivia Smith - Calais, Sophomore
  • Emma Thomas - Cony, Freshman
  • Isabella Viles - Scarborough, Junior

UMaine

  • Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Freshman
  • Hannah Bradish - Wells, Junior

Maine Maritime Academy

  • Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Sophomore
  • Griffin Erb - Bangor, Sophomore
  • Fox Fernald - Casco Bay, Sophomore
  • Lincoln Graf - Searsport, Sophomore
  • Michael Perreault - Thornton Academy, 5th Year
  • Ponce Saltysiak - MDI, Sophomore
  • Sage Dentremon - MDI, Sophomore
  • Roxanna MacGregor - Shead, Senior
  • Tamra Miller - Oceanside, Senior

Bates

  • Julia Bisson - Greely, Senior
  • McKayla Kendall - Bangor, Freshman
  • Marjorie McLeod - Freeport, Junior
  • Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Sophomore
  • Nathan Berry - Cony, Senior
  • Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Freshman

Bowdoin

  • Gavin McLeod - Scarborough, Sophomore
  • Brim Peabody - Cheverus , Sophomore
  • Ella Martin - Morse, Junior

 Colby

  • Brian Brogan - Freeport, Freshman
  • Emma Farnham - Winslow, Freshman
  • Ann Tolan - Morse, Senior

University of New England

  • Cassidy Coiley - Fort Fairfield, Senior
  • Morgan Henderson - Cony, Sophomore
  • Kara Murray - Yarmouth, Senior
  • Olivia Roy - Messalonskee, Senior
  • Elizabeth Turnbull - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore

St. Joseph's College

  • Alex Beecher - South Portland, Sophomore
  • Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Freshman
  • Anna Fomichenko - Thornton Academy, Freshman
  • Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Sophomore
  • Eliza Nadeau - Greely, Junior
  • Rylie Perron - Wells, Junior
  • Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Freshman
  • Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Sophomore
  • Emma Westgate - Sanford, Freshman

If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.

