Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities
The collegiate swim and dive season starts this weekend in Maine (October 14th-October 15th) Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Colleges and Universities in Maine. Best of luck to all!
Note - I realize that there are many Mainers swimming and diving for schools outside of Maine. If you would please email me their name, year and school we will add a section for Mainers swimming at Universities and Colleges outside of Maine
Husson University
- Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman
- Andrew Cote - Thornton Academy , Senior
- Ryan Emerson - Maranacook , Freshman
- Steven Johnston - Hermon, Senior
- Sam Peiser - Scarborough, Freshman
- Jacob Ramos - South Portland, Freshman
- Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore
- Isaias Therio - Searsport, Sophomore
- Joe Vail - Thornton Academy , Senior
- Ava Emery - Washington Academy, Senior
- Abbie Howe - Lewiston, Senior
- Sydney Jordan - Hampden Academy, Senior
- Kayla Payson - Belfast, Junior
- Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Freshman
- Olivia Smith - Calais, Sophomore
- Emma Thomas - Cony, Freshman
- Isabella Viles - Scarborough, Junior
UMaine
- Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Freshman
- Hannah Bradish - Wells, Junior
Maine Maritime Academy
- Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Sophomore
- Griffin Erb - Bangor, Sophomore
- Fox Fernald - Casco Bay, Sophomore
- Lincoln Graf - Searsport, Sophomore
- Michael Perreault - Thornton Academy, 5th Year
- Ponce Saltysiak - MDI, Sophomore
- Sage Dentremon - MDI, Sophomore
- Roxanna MacGregor - Shead, Senior
- Tamra Miller - Oceanside, Senior
Bates
- Julia Bisson - Greely, Senior
- McKayla Kendall - Bangor, Freshman
- Marjorie McLeod - Freeport, Junior
- Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Sophomore
- Nathan Berry - Cony, Senior
- Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Freshman
Bowdoin
- Gavin McLeod - Scarborough, Sophomore
- Brim Peabody - Cheverus , Sophomore
- Ella Martin - Morse, Junior
Colby
- Brian Brogan - Freeport, Freshman
- Emma Farnham - Winslow, Freshman
- Ann Tolan - Morse, Senior
University of New England
- Cassidy Coiley - Fort Fairfield, Senior
- Morgan Henderson - Cony, Sophomore
- Kara Murray - Yarmouth, Senior
- Olivia Roy - Messalonskee, Senior
- Elizabeth Turnbull - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore
St. Joseph's College
- Alex Beecher - South Portland, Sophomore
- Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Freshman
- Anna Fomichenko - Thornton Academy, Freshman
- Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Sophomore
- Eliza Nadeau - Greely, Junior
- Rylie Perron - Wells, Junior
- Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Freshman
- Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Sophomore
- Emma Westgate - Sanford, Freshman
If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.
