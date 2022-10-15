Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities

The collegiate swim and dive season starts this weekend in Maine (October 14th-October 15th) Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Colleges and Universities in Maine. Best of luck to all!

Note - I realize that there are many Mainers swimming and diving for schools outside of Maine. If you would please email me their name, year and school we will add a section for Mainers swimming at Universities and Colleges outside of Maine

Husson University

Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman

Andrew Cote - Thornton Academy , Senior

Ryan Emerson - Maranacook , Freshman

Steven Johnston - Hermon, Senior

Sam Peiser - Scarborough, Freshman

Jacob Ramos - South Portland, Freshman

Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore

Isaias Therio - Searsport, Sophomore

Joe Vail - Thornton Academy , Senior

Ava Emery - Washington Academy, Senior

Abbie Howe - Lewiston, Senior

Sydney Jordan - Hampden Academy, Senior

Kayla Payson - Belfast, Junior

Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Freshman

Olivia Smith - Calais, Sophomore

Emma Thomas - Cony, Freshman

Isabella Viles - Scarborough, Junior

UMaine

Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Freshman

Hannah Bradish - Wells, Junior

Maine Maritime Academy

Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Sophomore

Griffin Erb - Bangor, Sophomore

Fox Fernald - Casco Bay, Sophomore

Lincoln Graf - Searsport, Sophomore

Michael Perreault - Thornton Academy, 5th Year

Ponce Saltysiak - MDI, Sophomore

Sage Dentremon - MDI, Sophomore

Roxanna MacGregor - Shead, Senior

Tamra Miller - Oceanside, Senior

Bates

Julia Bisson - Greely, Senior

McKayla Kendall - Bangor, Freshman

Marjorie McLeod - Freeport, Junior

Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Sophomore

Nathan Berry - Cony, Senior

Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Freshman

Bowdoin

Gavin McLeod - Scarborough, Sophomore

Brim Peabody - Cheverus , Sophomore

Ella Martin - Morse, Junior

Colby

Brian Brogan - Freeport, Freshman

Emma Farnham - Winslow, Freshman

Ann Tolan - Morse, Senior

University of New England

Cassidy Coiley - Fort Fairfield, Senior

Morgan Henderson - Cony, Sophomore

Kara Murray - Yarmouth, Senior

Olivia Roy - Messalonskee, Senior

Elizabeth Turnbull - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore

St. Joseph's College

Alex Beecher - South Portland, Sophomore

Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Freshman

Anna Fomichenko - Thornton Academy, Freshman

Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Sophomore

Eliza Nadeau - Greely, Junior

Rylie Perron - Wells, Junior

Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Freshman

Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Sophomore

Emma Westgate - Sanford, Freshman

If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.

