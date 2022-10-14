UMaine Soccer Clinches America East Playoff Spot with 1-1 Tie with UMass Lowell

The Maine Women's Soccer Team clinched an America East Playoff spot with a 1-1 draw with UMass Lowell in Orono on Thursday, October 13th.

UMass Lowell took a 1-0 lead with 17:46 gone in the 1st Half, with Emily Nelson's 1st goal of the season, assisted by Chaima Khammar.

The Black Bears tied the game on Abby Kraemer's 5th goal of the season, with 26:17 remaining in the game.

Kira Kutzinski had 10 saves in goal for UMaine.

The Black Bears host Binghamton on Sunday, October 16th at 12 noon. It will be Senior Recognition Day.

