Maine High Schoolers Playing Field Hockey in Maine Colleges and Universities Fall 2023

Ready to be blown away? Look at the number of Maine high schoolers who have continued to play field hockey while in college! Here are the student athletes from Maine High Schools who are playing in Maine Colleges!

University of Maine

Madisyn Hartley - 5th Year, MCI

Hannah Albert - Redshirt 5th Year, Cheverus

Bhreagh Kennedy - Senior, Skowhegan

Brianna Townsend - Freshman, Nokomis

Husson University

Kimmie Goddard - Senior, Westbrook

Averi Baker - Sophomore, Hall-Dale

Leah Pushard - Sophomore, Gardiner

Amanda Frost - Senior, Oceanside

Hope Bouchard - Freshman, Lawrence

Elisa Picariello - Freshman, Dexter

Annie Jackson - Freshman, Windham

Maddie Perkins - Sophomore, Winthrop

Teagan Blackie - Senior, Old Town

Madi Burnes - Senior, Bangor

Taryn Crummett - Junior, Cony

Ruby Kitchin - Sophomore, MCI

Ella Louder - Sophomore, MCI

Jazmin Johnson - Freshman, Lawrence

Maddie Arsenault - Sophomore, Old Town

Alyssa Shibles - Sophomore, Noble

Kalie Ramsdell - Junior, Winslow

Lauryn Brown - Sophomore, Orono

Faith Tillotson - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Phoebe Carlock - Senior (Homeschooled in Maine)

Abbie Ross - Sophomore, Winthrop

Julia Murch - Senior, Lake Region

Maria Levesque - Freshman, Lisbon

UMaine Farmington

Avery Ver Wey - Freshman, Lake Region

Bayley Casavant - Sophomore, Central

June Duschesneau - Junior, Freeport

Paris Howes - Sophomore, Spruce Mountain

Gabby Vincentsen - Freshman, Lincoln Academy

Hailey Capano - Sophomore, Sacopee Valley

Emma Willey - Junior, Lisbon

Winter Adams - Freshman, Oceanside

Abby Hanson - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Lindsay Boisvert - Freshman, Westbrook

Elizabeth Kendell - Freshman, PCHS

Tiana McDougall - Junior, Central

Anna Zimmerman - Freshman, PCHS

Bates

Paige Cote - Senior, St. Dominic Academy

Molly Harmon - Junior, Mt. Blue

Kami Lambert - Senior, Cony

Anna Cote - Sophomore, St. Dominic Academy

Bowdoin

Liv Clifford - Sophomore, Morse

Colby

Annie Raynes - Freshman, Foxcroft Academy

Thomas

Leah Knight - Sophomore, Winslow

Avery Herrick - Junior, Dexter

Isabella Pelletier - Freshman, St. Dominic

Kara Richards - Freshman, Belfast

Tatiana Roque - Freshman, Cony

Riley Enright - Freshman, Skowhegan

Logan Alexander - Junior, Messalonskee

Julia Reny - Junior, Cony

Paige Gilbert - Freshman, Skowhegan

Molly Littlefield - Junior, Oxford Hills

Claudine Webber - First Year, Camden Hills

Kayci Faulkingham - Graduate Student, Belfast

Lillian Kitchin - Sophomore - MCI

Lauryn Anderson - Junior, Nokomis

Isabel Kramer - Freshman, Mesalonskee

Alyssa Doughty - Senior, Thornton Academy

Carloina Bachelder - Graduate Student, Maranacook

Samantha Thebarge - Freshman, Skowhegan

Eva-Marie Stevens - Sophomore, Mt. Blue

Mackenzie Toner - Freshman, Erskine Academy

Else Syphers - Junior, Edward Little

St. Joseph's

Kayla Collins - Junior, Windham

Madison Chavarie - Freshman, Cony

Isabella Littler - Freshman, Winthrop

Sadie Tirrell - Sophomore, Lake Region

Abbie Jacques - Junior, Maranacook

Emma Casale - Freshman, Windham

Chloe Grosso - Sophomore, Westbrook

Kienna Haley - Sophomore, Thornton Academy

Haley Jackson - Sophomore, Lewiston

Kim McLaughlin - Freshman, Lewiston

Kassidy Collins - Junior, Gardiner

Paige DeMascio - Sophomore, Leavitt

University of Southern Maine

Eleanor Folsom - Sophomore, Winthrop

Julianna Kiklis - 5th Year, York

Jenessa Foster - Freshman, MCI

Haley-Jane Tuplin - Freshman, Lisbon Falls

Julia Lane - Sophomore, Oak Hill

Norie Tibbets - Freshman, Skowhegan

Hannah Banks - Senior, Belfast

Dylan Barr - Freshman, Morse

Julia Edwards - Junior, Gorham

Emma Samson - Junior, Edward Little

Hanni Johnson - Junior, Spruce Mountain

Brooke Carson - Senior, Oxford Hills

Mackenzie Banks - 5th Year, Belfast

Kasey Mushlit - Freshman, Maranacook

Mary Keef - Senior, Westbrook

Taylor Leclerc - Freshman, Lawrence

Sage Drinkwater - Junior, Bonny Eagle

Olivia Staggs - Sophomore, Oak Hill

Izzy Hurlburt - Junior - Massabesic

Gabby Maines - Sophomore, Waterville

Jordan Cummings - Senior, Edward Little

Ashley Campbell - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Abigail Chartier - Junior, Lewiston

Lainey Bell - Freshman, Winthrop

University of New England

Dawn DeWeese-Moss - Junior, MCI

Francesca Caccamo - Sophomore, Messalonskee

Michaela Jacobs - Sophomore, Massabesic

Lily Clough - Junior, Wells

Lauren Green - Senior, Gorham

Norah Slattery - Sophomore, Cheverus

Emily Jacobs - Sophomore, Massabesic

Isabel Culver - Freshman, Messalonskee

Kennedy St. Pierre - Sophomore, Morse

Emma Shuman - Freshman, Winthrop

Kate Kelso - Freshman, Skowhegan

Savanna Harvey - Sophomore, Greely

If there are any omissions or spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make any corrections ASAP.