Maine High Schoolers Playing Field Hockey in Maine Colleges and Universities Fall 2023
Ready to be blown away? Look at the number of Maine high schoolers who have continued to play field hockey while in college! Here are the student athletes from Maine High Schools who are playing in Maine Colleges!
University of Maine
- Madisyn Hartley - 5th Year, MCI
- Hannah Albert - Redshirt 5th Year, Cheverus
- Bhreagh Kennedy - Senior, Skowhegan
- Brianna Townsend - Freshman, Nokomis
Husson University
- Kimmie Goddard - Senior, Westbrook
- Averi Baker - Sophomore, Hall-Dale
- Leah Pushard - Sophomore, Gardiner
- Amanda Frost - Senior, Oceanside
- Hope Bouchard - Freshman, Lawrence
- Elisa Picariello - Freshman, Dexter
- Annie Jackson - Freshman, Windham
- Maddie Perkins - Sophomore, Winthrop
- Teagan Blackie - Senior, Old Town
- Madi Burnes - Senior, Bangor
- Taryn Crummett - Junior, Cony
- Ruby Kitchin - Sophomore, MCI
- Ella Louder - Sophomore, MCI
- Jazmin Johnson - Freshman, Lawrence
- Maddie Arsenault - Sophomore, Old Town
- Alyssa Shibles - Sophomore, Noble
- Kalie Ramsdell - Junior, Winslow
- Lauryn Brown - Sophomore, Orono
- Faith Tillotson - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Phoebe Carlock - Senior (Homeschooled in Maine)
- Abbie Ross - Sophomore, Winthrop
- Julia Murch - Senior, Lake Region
- Maria Levesque - Freshman, Lisbon
UMaine Farmington
- Avery Ver Wey - Freshman, Lake Region
- Bayley Casavant - Sophomore, Central
- June Duschesneau - Junior, Freeport
- Paris Howes - Sophomore, Spruce Mountain
- Gabby Vincentsen - Freshman, Lincoln Academy
- Hailey Capano - Sophomore, Sacopee Valley
- Emma Willey - Junior, Lisbon
- Winter Adams - Freshman, Oceanside
- Abby Hanson - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Lindsay Boisvert - Freshman, Westbrook
- Elizabeth Kendell - Freshman, PCHS
- Tiana McDougall - Junior, Central
- Anna Zimmerman - Freshman, PCHS
Bates
- Paige Cote - Senior, St. Dominic Academy
- Molly Harmon - Junior, Mt. Blue
- Kami Lambert - Senior, Cony
- Anna Cote - Sophomore, St. Dominic Academy
Bowdoin
- Liv Clifford - Sophomore, Morse
Colby
- Annie Raynes - Freshman, Foxcroft Academy
Thomas
- Leah Knight - Sophomore, Winslow
- Avery Herrick - Junior, Dexter
- Isabella Pelletier - Freshman, St. Dominic
- Kara Richards - Freshman, Belfast
- Tatiana Roque - Freshman, Cony
- Riley Enright - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Logan Alexander - Junior, Messalonskee
- Julia Reny - Junior, Cony
- Paige Gilbert - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Molly Littlefield - Junior, Oxford Hills
- Claudine Webber - First Year, Camden Hills
- Kayci Faulkingham - Graduate Student, Belfast
- Lillian Kitchin - Sophomore - MCI
- Lauryn Anderson - Junior, Nokomis
- Isabel Kramer - Freshman, Mesalonskee
- Alyssa Doughty - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Carloina Bachelder - Graduate Student, Maranacook
- Samantha Thebarge - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Eva-Marie Stevens - Sophomore, Mt. Blue
- Mackenzie Toner - Freshman, Erskine Academy
- Else Syphers - Junior, Edward Little
St. Joseph's
- Kayla Collins - Junior, Windham
- Madison Chavarie - Freshman, Cony
- Isabella Littler - Freshman, Winthrop
- Sadie Tirrell - Sophomore, Lake Region
- Abbie Jacques - Junior, Maranacook
- Emma Casale - Freshman, Windham
- Chloe Grosso - Sophomore, Westbrook
- Kienna Haley - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
- Haley Jackson - Sophomore, Lewiston
- Kim McLaughlin - Freshman, Lewiston
- Kassidy Collins - Junior, Gardiner
- Paige DeMascio - Sophomore, Leavitt
University of Southern Maine
- Eleanor Folsom - Sophomore, Winthrop
- Julianna Kiklis - 5th Year, York
- Jenessa Foster - Freshman, MCI
- Haley-Jane Tuplin - Freshman, Lisbon Falls
- Julia Lane - Sophomore, Oak Hill
- Norie Tibbets - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Hannah Banks - Senior, Belfast
- Dylan Barr - Freshman, Morse
- Julia Edwards - Junior, Gorham
- Emma Samson - Junior, Edward Little
- Hanni Johnson - Junior, Spruce Mountain
- Brooke Carson - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Mackenzie Banks - 5th Year, Belfast
- Kasey Mushlit - Freshman, Maranacook
- Mary Keef - Senior, Westbrook
- Taylor Leclerc - Freshman, Lawrence
- Sage Drinkwater - Junior, Bonny Eagle
- Olivia Staggs - Sophomore, Oak Hill
- Izzy Hurlburt - Junior - Massabesic
- Gabby Maines - Sophomore, Waterville
- Jordan Cummings - Senior, Edward Little
- Ashley Campbell - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Abigail Chartier - Junior, Lewiston
- Lainey Bell - Freshman, Winthrop
University of New England
- Dawn DeWeese-Moss - Junior, MCI
- Francesca Caccamo - Sophomore, Messalonskee
- Michaela Jacobs - Sophomore, Massabesic
- Lily Clough - Junior, Wells
- Lauren Green - Senior, Gorham
- Norah Slattery - Sophomore, Cheverus
- Emily Jacobs - Sophomore, Massabesic
- Isabel Culver - Freshman, Messalonskee
- Kennedy St. Pierre - Sophomore, Morse
- Emma Shuman - Freshman, Winthrop
- Kate Kelso - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Savanna Harvey - Sophomore, Greely
If there are any omissions or spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make any corrections ASAP.
