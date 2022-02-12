Maine Hockey Beats UMass 3-2 In Overtime

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team defeated UMass 3-2 in overtime on Friday, February 11th, making Coach Ben Barr's return to Amherst a successful one! Barr had been the Associate Head Coach for UMass before taking the Maine head coaching position in May of 2021.

The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead with 8:56 gone in the 1st Period when Lynden Breen scored on a power play, assisted by Jakub Sirota and David Breazeale.

UMass evened the score 2:12 later, when Garrett Wait scored (11:08) on a power play, assisted by Ryan Ufko and Bobby Trivigno.

The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

UMass took the lead with just 22 seconds gone in the 2nd Period when Bobby Trivigno scored on an unassisted goal.

Maine tied the game with 7:01 gone in the 2nd Period when Ben Poisson scored, assisted by Lynden Breen.

The score was tied 2-2 at the end of the 2nd and 3rd Periods.

In overtime, with just 1:03 gone of the 5 minute Period, Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored the game winner, assisted by Lynden Breen.

Maine was 1-2 on the Power Play on the night, while UMass was 1-4.

Victor Ostman was in net for the Black Bears, stopping 25 shots. Matt Murray was in goal for UMass and turned away 22 shots.

Maine is now 5-16-4 overall and 3-12-2 in Hockey East.

UMass is 15-9-2 overall and 10-5-2 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams meet again on Saturday night, February 12. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on NESN.

