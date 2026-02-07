It was another tough night for the Maine Men's Hockey Team as they fell to Boston University 3-2 in overtime on Friday night, February 6th in Boston.

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine took a 1-0 lead with 1:22 gone in the 2nd Period on a goal by Frank Djurasevic, assisted by Max Scott and Jeremy Langlois.

BU tied the score at 1-1 just 1:45 later.

Maine regained the lead 2-1 with 8:27 left to play in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Max Scott, assisted by Jaden Lipinski.

The Black Bears led 2-1 after the 2nd intermission.

BU tied the game with 4:27 gone in the 3rd Period scoring on a power play.

With the score tied at 2-2 after regulation, the teams skated 3 on 3 in overtime, with BU's Ryder Ritchie scoring with 1:42 gone.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play while the Terriers were 1-1.

BU had a slight advantage in shots 31-30.

Albin Boija in goal for Maine turned away 28 shots while Mikhail Yegorov also had 28 saves.

BU is now 13-13-2 and 9-10-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is 14-11-2 overall and 8-9-0 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears return home to the Alfond next weekend when they will host UConn on Friday, February 13th and Saturday the 14th. The games next weekend will be on I-95, 95.7 FM because of the High School Basketball Tournaments. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the games, with the pregames starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.