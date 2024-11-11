Maine Hockey Drops from 5th to 7th in Latest USCHO Poll
The Maine Hockey Team dropped from 5th to 7th after being swept by Boston College this past weekend in Boston, in the latest US College Hockey Online Poll
The Top 4 teams remained unchanged.
Here's this week's poll
- Denver (48 1st place votes) 10-0-0 009 points
- Boston College (2 1st place votes) 7-1-0 945 points
- Minnesota 9-1-0 879 points
- Michigan State 7-21-0 862 points
- Michigan 7-2-1 734 points
- Cornell 3-0-1 695 points
- Maine 6-2-1 694 points
- Colorado College 8-0-0 694 points
- North Dakota 5-4-0 567 points
- Providence 6-1-2 517 points
- Boston University 5-4-0 506 points
- St. Cloud State 8-3-0 461 points
- Western Michigan 5-1-0 435 points
- Ohio State 7-2-1 320 points
- UMass Lowell 6-2-0 270 points
- Minnesota State 7-4-1 269 points
- Dartmouth 4-0-0 178 points
- Penn State 4-3-0 120 points
- Quinnipiac 3-5-0 89 points
- Harvard 2-1-0 61 points.
The Black Bears will host #11 Boston University this weekend with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th. If you can't be at The Alfond, you can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney. The pregame each night starts at 6:30 p.m.
