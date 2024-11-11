Maine Hockey Drops from 5th to 7th in Latest USCHO Poll

Photo Dale Jellison

The Maine Hockey Team dropped from 5th to 7th after being swept by Boston College this past weekend in Boston, in the latest US College Hockey Online Poll

The Top 4 teams remained unchanged.

Here's this week's poll

  1. Denver (48 1st place votes) 10-0-0 009 points
  2. Boston College (2 1st place votes) 7-1-0 945 points
  3. Minnesota 9-1-0 879 points
  4. Michigan State 7-21-0 862 points
  5. Michigan 7-2-1 734 points
  6. Cornell 3-0-1 695 points
  7. Maine 6-2-1 694 points
  8. Colorado College 8-0-0 694 points
  9. North Dakota 5-4-0 567 points
  10. Providence 6-1-2 517 points
  11. Boston University 5-4-0 506 points
  12. St. Cloud State 8-3-0 461 points
  13. Western Michigan 5-1-0 435 points
  14. Ohio State 7-2-1 320 points
  15. UMass Lowell 6-2-0 270 points
  16. Minnesota State 7-4-1 269 points
  17. Dartmouth 4-0-0 178 points
  18. Penn State 4-3-0 120 points
  19. Quinnipiac 3-5-0 89 points
  20. Harvard 2-1-0 61 points.

The Black Bears will host #11 Boston University this weekend with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th. If you can't be at The Alfond, you can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney. The pregame each night starts at 6:30 p.m.

