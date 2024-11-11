Maine Hockey Drops from 5th to 7th in Latest USCHO Poll

The Maine Hockey Team dropped from 5th to 7th after being swept by Boston College this past weekend in Boston, in the latest US College Hockey Online Poll

The Top 4 teams remained unchanged.

Here's this week's poll

Denver (48 1st place votes) 10-0-0 009 points Boston College (2 1st place votes) 7-1-0 945 points Minnesota 9-1-0 879 points Michigan State 7-21-0 862 points Michigan 7-2-1 734 points Cornell 3-0-1 695 points Maine 6-2-1 694 points Colorado College 8-0-0 694 points North Dakota 5-4-0 567 points Providence 6-1-2 517 points Boston University 5-4-0 506 points St. Cloud State 8-3-0 461 points Western Michigan 5-1-0 435 points Ohio State 7-2-1 320 points UMass Lowell 6-2-0 270 points Minnesota State 7-4-1 269 points Dartmouth 4-0-0 178 points Penn State 4-3-0 120 points Quinnipiac 3-5-0 89 points Harvard 2-1-0 61 points.

The Black Bears will host #11 Boston University this weekend with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th. If you can't be at The Alfond, you can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney. The pregame each night starts at 6:30 p.m.

