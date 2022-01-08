Maine Hockey Falls to Alaska Fairbanks 6-2

The Maine Men's Hockey Team fell to the University of Alaska Fairbanks 6-2 on Friday, January 7th as the Nanooks scored 4 goals in the 2nd period to break a 1-1 tie.

Alaska Fairbanks took a 1-0 lead with 8:56 gone in the 1st Period, with a goal by Brady Risk, assisted by Caleb Hite and Eriks Zohovs.

Maine answered, scoring a power play goal with just a minute left in the 1st period, Scoring was Adam Dawe, assisted by Tristan Poissant and Adrien Bisson.

Any momentum that Maine had entering the 2nd period was quickly erased as the Nanooks scored 2 goals in the first 2:50. Both goals were scored by Brady Risk, to give him a hat-trick on the night.

The onslaught continued, with Alaska Fairbanks scoring their 4 goal, and 3rd of the period with just 4:31 gone. This time Payton Matsui scored, assisted by Matt Koethe and Caleb Hite.

That made it 5-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

The Kodiaks scored their final goal with 1:05 elapsed in the 3rd Period, with a goal by Simon Falk, assisted by Connor Mylmok and Antti Virtanen

Maine finally scored their 2nd goal with 9:10 gone in the 3rd Period. Edward Lindelow scored, assisted by Jack Quinlivan and Simon Butala.

Maine outshot Alaska Fairbanks 39-27

The Black Bears were whistled for 3 penalties, while Alaska Fairbanks was in the penalty box 5 times.

Matthew Thiessen was in net for the first period and a half for Maine, allowing 5 goals. He ended up allowing 5 goals and had 10 saves. Connor Androlewicz came on in relief and allowed 1 goal, while turning away 11 shots.

Maine and Alaska Fairbanks will play again Saturday night, at the Alfond Arena, with the puck dropping at 7 :05. p.m. Maine is now 2-12-4 overall and 1-8-2 in Hockey East. Alaska Fairbanks is 5-13-1 overall.