Maine Hockey Finishes 8th in Final USCHO Poll

The Maine Black Bears finished 8th in the final U.S. College Hockey Online Poll that was issued on April 14th.

Western Michigan, the National Champions were on top with Boston University, the runner-ups 2nd.

Western Michigan 34-7-1 1000 points 3rd last week 50 1st place votes Boston University 24-14-2 911 points 8th last week Denver 31-12-1 881 points 6th last week Boston College 27-8-2 810 points 2nd last week Penn State 22-14-4 781 12th last week Michigan State 26-7-4 774 points 1st last week Connecticut 23-12-4 658 points 7th last week Maine 24-8-6 643 points 4th last week Minnesota 25-11-4 624 points 5th last week Massachusetts 21-14-5 512 points 13th last week Ohio State 24-14-2 443 points 9th last week Cornell 19-11-6 439 points 16th last week Providence 21-11-5 438 points 10th last week Minnesota State 27-9-3 379 points 14th last week Quinnipiac 24-12-2 346 points 11th last week Arizona State 21-14-2 259 points 15th last week Michigan 18-15-3 166 points 17th last week North Dakota 21-15-2 143 points 18th last week Bentley 23-15-2 120 points 20th last week Clarkson 24-12-3 99 points 19th last week

