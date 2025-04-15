Maine Hockey Finishes 8th in Final USCHO Poll

Maine Hockey Finishes 8th in Final USCHO Poll

Sophia Santamaria /Maine Athletics

The Maine Black Bears finished 8th in the final U.S. College Hockey Online Poll that was issued on April 14th.

Western Michigan, the National Champions were on top with Boston University, the runner-ups 2nd.

  1. Western Michigan 34-7-1 1000 points 3rd last week 50 1st place votes
  2. Boston University 24-14-2 911 points 8th last week
  3. Denver 31-12-1 881 points 6th last week
  4. Boston College 27-8-2 810 points 2nd last week
  5. Penn State 22-14-4 781 12th last week
  6. Michigan State 26-7-4 774 points 1st last week
  7. Connecticut 23-12-4 658 points 7th last week
  8. Maine 24-8-6 643 points 4th last week
  9. Minnesota 25-11-4 624 points 5th last week
  10. Massachusetts 21-14-5 512 points 13th last week
  11. Ohio State 24-14-2 443 points 9th last week
  12. Cornell 19-11-6 439 points 16th last week
  13. Providence 21-11-5 438 points 10th last week
  14. Minnesota State 27-9-3 379 points 14th last week
  15. Quinnipiac 24-12-2 346 points 11th last week
  16. Arizona State 21-14-2 259 points 15th last week
  17. Michigan  18-15-3 166 points 17th last week
  18. North Dakota 21-15-2 143 points 18th last week
  19. Bentley 23-15-2 120 points 20th last week
  20. Clarkson 24-12-3 99 points 19th last week
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

7 Maine Towns With Legends Locals Swear Are True

Maine is full of ghost stories and legends, including seven that locals will tell you are scary but true.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Articles, Maine Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket