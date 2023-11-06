Maine Hockey Moves from 20 to 13 in USCHO Poll

The weekend sweep of Merrimack College bumped the University of Maine Men's Hockey Team 7 positions in the most recent US College Hockey Online Poll. The Black Bears who were ranked 20th last week are now ranked 13th.

Here's the November 6th Poll

Boston College 7-1-0 (30 1st place votes) Denver 6-1-1 (5 1st place votes) Wisconsin 9-1-0 (12 1st place votes) North Dakota 5-2-1 Providence 6-1-2 (1 1st place vote) Minnesota 4-3-1 Cornell 4-0-0 (2 1st place votes) Michigan 5-4-1 Boston University 4-3-1 Quinnipiac 5-3-1 Michigan State 7-3-0 Western Michigan 4-1-1 Maine 5-1-0 Massachusetts 5-2-1 New Hampshire 4-2-1 Arizona State 6-1-1 Penn State 5-2-2 Minnesota Duluth 3-3-3 Ohio State 3-3-3 RIT 6-2-0

Maine hosts the #1 team in the nation this weekend, when they play Boston College Friday and Saturday night at The Alfond, November 10th and 11th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. You can hear the pregame each night starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket and online at WEZQ Internet Radio, as well as our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device..