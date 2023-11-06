Maine Hockey Moves from 20 to 13 in USCHO Poll
The weekend sweep of Merrimack College bumped the University of Maine Men's Hockey Team 7 positions in the most recent US College Hockey Online Poll. The Black Bears who were ranked 20th last week are now ranked 13th.
Here's the November 6th Poll
- Boston College 7-1-0 (30 1st place votes)
- Denver 6-1-1 (5 1st place votes)
- Wisconsin 9-1-0 (12 1st place votes)
- North Dakota 5-2-1
- Providence 6-1-2 (1 1st place vote)
- Minnesota 4-3-1
- Cornell 4-0-0 (2 1st place votes)
- Michigan 5-4-1
- Boston University 4-3-1
- Quinnipiac 5-3-1
- Michigan State 7-3-0
- Western Michigan 4-1-1
- Maine 5-1-0
- Massachusetts 5-2-1
- New Hampshire 4-2-1
- Arizona State 6-1-1
- Penn State 5-2-2
- Minnesota Duluth 3-3-3
- Ohio State 3-3-3
- RIT 6-2-0
Maine hosts the #1 team in the nation this weekend, when they play Boston College Friday and Saturday night at The Alfond, November 10th and 11th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. You can hear the pregame each night starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket and online at WEZQ Internet Radio, as well as our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device..
