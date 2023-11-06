Maine Hockey Moves from 20 to 13 in USCHO Poll

Maine Hockey Moves from 20 to 13 in USCHO Poll

Photo Chris Popper

The weekend sweep of Merrimack College bumped the University of Maine Men's Hockey Team 7 positions in the most recent US College Hockey Online Poll. The Black Bears who were ranked 20th last week are now ranked 13th.

Here's the November 6th Poll

  1. Boston College 7-1-0  (30 1st place votes)
  2. Denver 6-1-1 (5 1st place votes)
  3. Wisconsin 9-1-0 (12 1st place votes)
  4. North Dakota 5-2-1
  5. Providence 6-1-2 (1 1st place vote)
  6. Minnesota 4-3-1
  7. Cornell 4-0-0 (2 1st place votes)
  8. Michigan 5-4-1
  9. Boston University 4-3-1
  10. Quinnipiac 5-3-1
  11. Michigan State 7-3-0
  12. Western Michigan 4-1-1
  13. Maine 5-1-0
  14. Massachusetts 5-2-1
  15. New Hampshire 4-2-1
  16. Arizona State 6-1-1
  17. Penn State 5-2-2
  18. Minnesota Duluth 3-3-3
  19. Ohio State 3-3-3
  20. RIT 6-2-0

Maine hosts the #1 team in the nation this weekend, when they play Boston College Friday and Saturday night at The Alfond, November 10th and 11th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. You can hear the pregame each night starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket and online at WEZQ Internet Radio, as well as our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device..

Get our free mobile app

 

Categories: Maine Hockey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket