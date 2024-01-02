Maine Hockey Moves Up to 7th in January 2 USCHO Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team continued their upward journey in the January 2nd US College Hockey Online Poll, moving from 8th to 7th in the nation. Additionally this week they received 4 1st place votes, up from 2 in the last poll.

January 2nd USCHO Division 1 Men's Hockey Poll

Boston College 13-3-1 34 1st place votes Boston University 12-4-1 9 1st place votes Quinnipiac 13-4-1 2 1st place votes North Dakota 12-5-1 Wisconsin 16-4-0 1 1st place vote Denver 12-5-1 Maine 12-3-1 4 1st place votes Michigan State 13-4-3 Providence 10-5-2 Minnesota 9-5-4 Western Michigan 11-4-1 Arizona State 14-3-5 Massachusetts 11-5-2 St. Cloud 11-5-2 Michigan 8-7-3 Cornell 6-4-3 New Hampshire 9-5-1 RIT 12-6-0 Penn State 9-7-3 Colorado College 9-6-1

Maine is #1 in the PairWise Rankings and #1 in the RPI.

Maine hosts Colgate this weekend, Friday January 6th and Saturday January 7th, with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. You can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.

