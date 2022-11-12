Maine Hockey Nipped by #19 Merrimack College 1-0

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team lost their 3rd 1-goal game in a row, falling to 19th ranked Merrimack College in North Andover Friday afternoon 1-0.

The lone goal was scored by Matt Copponi at the 12:24 mark in the 1st period, assisted by Alex Jeffries and Slava Demin.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while Merrimack was 0-3. Maine drew just 3 minor penalties in the game.

Victor Ostman was in net for the Black Bear and turned away 22 shots. Hugo Ollas was in goal for Merrimack and had the shutout, stopping 33 shots.

Maine outshot Merrimack 33-23.

Maine is now 2-7-1 overall, and 0-4-1 in Hockey East. They have lost 4 games in a row.

The Black Bears and Merrimack will play Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Maine is off next weekend. They return to the Alfond Arena on Saturday afternoon, November 26th for a game against American International College with the start time of 2:05 p.m.