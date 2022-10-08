Maine Hockey Opens Season with 4-1 Win Over Air Force

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team opened the 2022-23 season with an impressive 4-1 win over the Air Force

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st period. Grant Hebert scored for the Black Bears at 14:16 assist by Cole Hanson and Luke Antonacci.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 half way through the 2nd period. Brandon Holt scored at 10:11 assisted by Reid Pabich and Killian Kieker-Olson.

Air Force answered with 1:11 left in the 2nd period (18:49) when Mitchell Digby scored, on the power play, assisted by Parker Brown and Sam Brennan.

Maine led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd period.

In the 3rd period Lynden Breen scored twice for Maine, scoring both goals within a minute and a half. With 3:29 gone, he scored shorthanded, to make it 3-1 assisted by Ben Poisson and Luke Antonacci. Then he scored the final goal with 5:09 gone, assisted by Ben Poisson.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, while the Air Force was 1-4.

Maine was assessed 4 minor penalties in the game, while the Air Force was whistled for 3 minors.

Jacob Mucitelli picked up his 1st win as a Black Bear, with 20 saves on the night.

Maine is now 1-0. They play the University of Denver, the #1 team in the nation on Saturday night, October 8th at 8 p.m.