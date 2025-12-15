Maine Hockey Moves From 15th to 14th in December 15th USCHO Poll
The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved up 1 spot from 15th to 14th in the December 15th US College Hockey Online Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|1st Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Michigan
|36
|16-4-0
|982
|1
|2
|Wisconsin
|13
|12-2-2
|942
|2
|3
|Michigan State
|1
|12-4-0
|896
|3
|4
|North Dakota
|14-4-0
|835
|4
|5
|Minnesota Duluth
|14-6-0
|744
|5
|6
|Denver
|12-6-1
|743
|6
|7
|Western Michigan
|10-6-0
|666
|7
|8
|Dartmouth
|11-1-0
|656
|8
|9
|Penn State
|11-5-0
|594
|9
|10
|Quinnipiac
|12-4-2
|554
|10
|11
|Connecticut
|9-5-3
|459
|12
|12
|Boston College
|10-5-1
|423
|13
|13
|Northeastern
|10-6-0
|396
|11
|14
|Maine
|11-7-1
|324
|15
|15
|Minnesota State
|11-4-5
|294
|14
|16
|Providence
|8-6-2
|250
|16
|17
|Cornell
|7-4-0
|205
|17
|18
|Harvard
|7-3-1
|131
|18
|19
|Boston University
|9-8-1
|107
|20
|20
|Union
|12-5-2
|60
|NR
The Maine Black Bears are are off until the New Year when they will play at Denver on Friday, January 2nd at 9 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 8:45 p.m. Denver is currently #6 in the USCHO Poll. Denver is off until January 2nd when they will host Maine.
