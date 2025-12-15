The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved up 1 spot from 15th to 14th in the December 15th US College Hockey Online Poll.

Rank Team 1st Place Votes Record Points Last Week 1 Michigan 36 16-4-0 982 1 2 Wisconsin 13 12-2-2 942 2 3 Michigan State 1 12-4-0 896 3 4 North Dakota 14-4-0 835 4 5 Minnesota Duluth 14-6-0 744 5 6 Denver 12-6-1 743 6 7 Western Michigan 10-6-0 666 7 8 Dartmouth 11-1-0 656 8 9 Penn State 11-5-0 594 9 10 Quinnipiac 12-4-2 554 10 11 Connecticut 9-5-3 459 12 12 Boston College 10-5-1 423 13 13 Northeastern 10-6-0 396 11 14 Maine 11-7-1 324 15 15 Minnesota State 11-4-5 294 14 16 Providence 8-6-2 250 16 17 Cornell 7-4-0 205 17 18 Harvard 7-3-1 131 18 19 Boston University 9-8-1 107 20 20 Union 12-5-2 60 NR

The Maine Black Bears are are off until the New Year when they will play at Denver on Friday, January 2nd at 9 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 8:45 p.m. Denver is currently #6 in the USCHO Poll. Denver is off until January 2nd when they will host Maine.

