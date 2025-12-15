Maine Hockey Moves From 15th to 14th in December 15th USCHO Poll

Maine Athletics December 10

The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved up 1 spot from 15th to 14th in the December 15th US College Hockey Online Poll.

RankTeam1st Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week
1Michigan 3616-4-09821
2Wisconsin1312-2-29422
3Michigan State112-4-08963
4North Dakota14-4-08354
5Minnesota Duluth14-6-07445
6Denver12-6-17436
7Western Michigan10-6-06667
8Dartmouth11-1-06568
9Penn State 11-5-05949
10Quinnipiac12-4-255410
11Connecticut9-5-345912
12Boston College10-5-142313
13Northeastern10-6-039611
14Maine11-7-132415
15Minnesota State11-4-529414
16Providence8-6-225016
17Cornell7-4-020517
18Harvard7-3-113118
19Boston University9-8-110720
20Union12-5-260NR

The Maine Black Bears are are off until the New Year when they will play at Denver on Friday, January 2nd at 9 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 8:45 p.m. Denver is currently #6 in the USCHO Poll. Denver is off until January 2nd when they will host Maine.

