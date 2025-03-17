Maine Hockey Remains 4th in USCHO Poll, Moves to 3rd in PairWise

The Maine Hockey Team remained 4th in the March 17th US College Hockey Online Poll, but moved to 3rd in the PairWise Rankings.

The PairWise Rankings are meant to simulate the NCAA Hockey Tournament Seedings.

Boston College dropped from 1st to 2nd after losing to Northeastern in the Poll, in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.

March 17th USCHO Poll

Michigan State 25-8-4, 981 points, 2nd last week, 33 1st Place Votes Boston College 26-7-2, 942 points, 1st last week, 12 1st Place Votes Western Michigan 28-7-1, 911 points, 3rd last week, 5 1st Place Votes Maine 22-7-6, 839 points, 4th last week Minnesota 25-10-4, 788 points, 5th last week Denver 28-10-1, 729 points, 6th last week Connecticut 21-10-4, 679 points, 8th last week Boston University 21-12-2, 637 points, 9th last week Ohio State 24-12-2, 596 points, 10th last week Providence 21-10-5, 585 points, 7th last week Arizona State 21-13-2, 448 points, 12th last week Quinnipiac 24-10-2, 425 points, 13th last week Penn State 20-13-4, 4-6 points, 11th last week Massachusetts 20-13-5, 341 points, 14th last week Minnesota State 26-8-3, 316 points, 15th last week Michigan 18-15-3, 256 points, 16th last week North Dakota 21-14-2, 233 points, 17th last week Clarkson 23-11-3, 162 points, 18th last week Holy Cross 2413-2, 76 points, Not Ranked last week UMass Lowell 16-16-4, 52 points, 19th last week

Maine's return to the Hockey East Semifinals marks the 1st time that the Black Bears have made it back-to-back since they did it in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. Maine's home record of 15-2-3 is the best since they went 16-4-1 in 2005-06.

Thursday's night's semifinal will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 7 p.m.