Maine Hockey Remains 9th in USCHO March 4th Poll and PairWise Rankings

After splitting the weekend in Vermont, the University of Maine Black Bears Hockey Team remained in 9th spot in the March 4th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll and PairWise Rankings

Here is the March 4th Poll

Boston College 27-5-1 Boston University 22-8-2 North Dakota 24-8-2 Denver 23-8-3 Wisconsin 25-9-2 Michigan State 22-9-3 Quinnipiac 24-8-2 Minnesota 20-9-5 Maine 20-10-2 Colorado College 19-10-3 Providence 18-11-3 Massachusetts 19-10-3 Cornell 17-6-6 Michigan 18-13-3 Western Michigan 18-13-1 Omaha 18-10-4 St. Cloud 15-12-5 New Hampshire 17-14-1 RIT 22-10-2 Arizona State 23-7-6

Maine returns home to the Alfond for the last regular season series this weekend. They will host #12 UMass on Friday March 8th at 8 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. on Saturday March 9th. The Friday night's start-time is at 8 p.m. to allow fans to go watch the Women's Basketball quarterfinals! The radio broadcasts will return to 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday March 8th and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday March 9th.