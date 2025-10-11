The Maine Men's Hockey Team opened the 2025-26 season with a 5-2 win over Holy Cross at the newly refurbished Alfond Arena, as freshman Justin Poirier scored a hat-trick in his 1st collegiate game.

Thomas Pichette put Maine up 1-0 with just 3:09 gone in the 1st Period. His goal was assisted by William Gerrior and Bodie Noble.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

The Black Bears would make it 4-0 in the 2nd Period, before Holy Cross scored. The 4 goals in the 2nd Period all came within 2 minutes and 14 seconds!

Justin Poirier scored with 5:56 gone, assisted by Jaden Lipinski and Brandon Chabrier.

Then, just 17 seconds later, at the 6:13 mark, Jade Lipinski lit the lamp, assisted by Miguel Marques and Thomas Freel.

Maine then scored on a power play at the 7:40 mark, with Poirier scoring his 2nd of the game, assisted by Freel.

Holy Cross finally scored, just 30 seconds later with Connor Welsh scoring, assisted by Joe Solimine and William Ellis.

Maine led 4-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Poirier completed the hat-trick with 3:43 gone in the 3rd Period, assisted by Max Scott and Simon Motew.

The Crusaders scored the final goal of the game with 4:02 left to play, when Brody Gagno scored assisted by Ty Gagno.

Maine was 1-6 on the power play while Holy Cross was 0-3.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 35-20.

Albin Boija picked up the win for the Black Bears between the pipes, turning away 18 shots.

Holy Cross is 0-2-0 while Maine is 1-0-0.

The 2 teams will play Saturday night with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. at the Alfond. If you can't make the game, you can listen on the radio. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.

