Maine Hockey Stays 4th in March 24th USCHO Poll

The slights and bulletin board material for the Maine Hockey Team keep increasing. Just 3 days after winning the Hockey East Championship, the Maine Black Bears remain in 4th place in the March 24, US College Hockey Online Poll.

Now the Bears' points did go up from 839 to 873 last week, but they didn't receive 1 1st place vote.

Here's the March 24th Poll

Michigan State 26-6-4, 981 points 1st last week, 32 1st Place Votes Boston College 26-7-2, 932 points 2nd last week, 13 1st Place Votes Western Michigan 30-7-1, 906 points, 3rd last week, 5 1st Place Votes Maine 24-7-6, 873 points, 4th last week Minnesota 25-10-4, 777 points, 5th last week Denver 29-11-1, 716 points, 6th last week Connecticut 22-11-4, 700 points, 7th last week Boston University 21-13-2, 618 points, 8th last week Ohio State 24-13,2, 615 points, 9th last week Providence 21-10-5, 583 points, 10th last week Quinnipiac 24-11-2, 418 points, 12th last week Penn State 20-13-4, 406 points, 13th last week Massachusetts 20-13-5, 381 points, 14th last week Minnesota State 27-8-3, 376 points, 15th last week Arizona State 21-14-2, 358 points, 11th last week Cornell 18-10-6, 206 points, Not Ranked last week Michigan 18-15-3, 192 points, 16th last week North Dakota 21-15-2, 156 points, 17th last week Clarkson 24-12-3, 117 points, 18th last week Bentley 23-14-2, 101 points, Not Ranked last week.

Maine will take on Penn State in the Allentown Regional Friday night, March 28th at 8:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 8 p.m.

