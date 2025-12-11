Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 10
Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores from games played throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, December 10th.
Girl's Basketball
- Calais 42 Washington Academy 30
- Machias 69 Woodland 47
- Narraguagus 37 Deer Isle-Stonington 31
- Waynflete 32 North Yarmouth Academy 25
Boy's Basketball
- Narraguagus 63 Deer Isle-Stonington 18
- Waynflete 62 North Yarmouth Academy 50
Girl's Hockey
- Yarmouth 14 Blue Devils 0
Boy's Hockey
- Kennebunk 3 Greely 1
- Trail Blazers 3 Edward Little 2
