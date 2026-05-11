Maine High School Girl’s and Boy’s Lacrosse Heal Point Standings – May 11
Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Lacrosse Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.
Girls
Class A
- Kennebunk 7-0 20.6`1
- Cheverus 5-1 31.837
- Windham 4-2 25.714
- Falmouth 5-1 24.694
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 4-3 22.262
- Marshwood 4-2 21.837
- Thornton Academy 5-1 20.408
- Bonny Eagle 5-1 20.408
- Yarmouth 3-2 17.959
- South Portland 2-5 15.816
- Scarborough 3-2 13.673
- Lewiston/Oak Hill 4-4 11.735
- Massebesic 2-4 9.694
- Deering 2-4 7.858
- Sanford 3-4 4.694
- Cape Elizabeth 2-3 4.388
- Edward Little 1-7 3.878
- Portland 1-4 1.837
- Noble 1-5 0.714
- Gorham 0-6 0.000
Class B
- Messalonskee 7-0 34.388
- Camden Hills 4-2 21.224
- Brunswick 3-3 19.490
- Mt. Ararat 5-1 17.245
- Greely 5-2 16.327
- Gardiner/Hall-Dale 3-4 13.469
- Biddeford 3-4 13.469
- York 2-3 11.939
- Fryeburg Academy 4-3 11.224
- Westbrook 5-1 11.224
- Morse 3-4 10.935
- Cony 2-4 7.653
- Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 3-2 7.161
- Mt. Blue 2-3 6.648
- Freeport 2-4 4.694
- Gray New-Gloucester/Poland 0-7 0.000
- Winslow/Lawrence 0-5 0.000
Class C
- Maranacook/Winthrop 6-0 15.857
- Wells 6-1 40.306
- North Yarmouth Academy 5-2 36.633
- Traip Academy 5-3 20.816
- Erskine Academy 5-2 17.788
- Waynflete 2-4 7.857
- Lincoln Academy 2-5 6.241
- Lake Region 2-4 2.551
- Nokomis/MCI 2-5 1.429
- Northern Maine Moose 1-5 0.833
- Leavitt 0-4 0.000
Boys
Class A
- Falmouth 6-0 41.429
- Thornton Academy 5-0 35.510
- Deering 4-3 35.408
- Cape Elizabeth 4-3 29.694
- Yarmouth 5-1 29.592
- Noble 5-3 25.357
- Portland 5-3 24.898
- Edward Little 5-1 20.918
- South Portland 4-3 11.286
- Windham 2-4 17.857
- Massabesic 4-4 17.143
- Scarborough 4-2 16.633
- Bonny Eagle 3-3 7.969
- Hampden Academy/Bangor 1-2 6.374
- Lewiston 2-4 5.714
- Gorham 1-5 2.041
- Cheverus/Waynflete 1-7 1.837
- Oxford Hills 1-5 0.714
Class B
- Messalonskee 6-1 30.761
- Marshwood 6-1 22.347
- Greely 4-2 22.104
- York 3-3 22.002
- Fryeburg Academy 4-1 19.439
- Morse 3-3 18.521
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 15.793
- Freeport 3-2 14.003
- Mt. Ararat 3-2 13.776
- Brunswick 2-3 13.713
- Kennebunk 3-3 9.898
- Mt. Blue 3-2 6.923
- Westbrook 2-5 5.997
- Cony 4-2 4.121
- Brewer 2-3 1.538
- John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono/Bangor Christian 1-1 1.250
- Camden Hills 1-3 0.769
- Biddeford 1-6 0714
Class C
- North Yarmouth Academy 4-2 20.034
- Wells 4-2 17.381
- Leavitt 2-3 13.265
- Gardiner 3-1 12.553
- Maranacook/Winthrop 3-3 9.007
- Erskine Academy 5-2 4.835
- Lincoln Academy 2-3 1.538
- Lake Region 0-2 0.000
- Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 0-3 0.000
- Northern Maine Moose 0-5 0.000
- Oak Hill 0-6 0.000
- Traip Academy 0-3 0.000
- Nokomis/MCI 0-5 0.000
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge