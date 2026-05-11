Maine High School Girl’s and Boy’s Lacrosse Heal Point Standings – May 11

Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Lacrosse Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.

Girls

Class A

Kennebunk 7-0 20.6`1 Cheverus 5-1 31.837 Windham 4-2 25.714 Falmouth 5-1 24.694 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 4-3 22.262 Marshwood 4-2 21.837 Thornton Academy 5-1 20.408 Bonny Eagle 5-1 20.408 Yarmouth 3-2 17.959 South Portland 2-5 15.816 Scarborough 3-2 13.673 Lewiston/Oak Hill 4-4 11.735 Massebesic 2-4 9.694 Deering 2-4 7.858 Sanford 3-4 4.694 Cape Elizabeth 2-3 4.388 Edward Little 1-7 3.878 Portland 1-4 1.837 Noble 1-5 0.714 Gorham 0-6 0.000

Class B

Messalonskee 7-0 34.388 Camden Hills 4-2 21.224 Brunswick 3-3 19.490 Mt. Ararat 5-1 17.245 Greely 5-2 16.327 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 3-4 13.469 Biddeford 3-4 13.469 York 2-3 11.939 Fryeburg Academy 4-3 11.224 Westbrook 5-1 11.224 Morse 3-4 10.935 Cony 2-4 7.653 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 3-2 7.161 Mt. Blue 2-3 6.648 Freeport 2-4 4.694 Gray New-Gloucester/Poland 0-7 0.000 Winslow/Lawrence 0-5 0.000

Class C

Maranacook/Winthrop 6-0 15.857 Wells 6-1 40.306 North Yarmouth Academy 5-2 36.633 Traip Academy 5-3 20.816 Erskine Academy 5-2 17.788 Waynflete 2-4 7.857 Lincoln Academy 2-5 6.241 Lake Region 2-4 2.551 Nokomis/MCI 2-5 1.429 Northern Maine Moose 1-5 0.833 Leavitt 0-4 0.000

Boys

Class A

Falmouth 6-0 41.429 Thornton Academy 5-0 35.510 Deering 4-3 35.408 Cape Elizabeth 4-3 29.694 Yarmouth 5-1 29.592 Noble 5-3 25.357 Portland 5-3 24.898 Edward Little 5-1 20.918 South Portland 4-3 11.286 Windham 2-4 17.857 Massabesic 4-4 17.143 Scarborough 4-2 16.633 Bonny Eagle 3-3 7.969 Hampden Academy/Bangor 1-2 6.374 Lewiston 2-4 5.714 Gorham 1-5 2.041 Cheverus/Waynflete 1-7 1.837 Oxford Hills 1-5 0.714

Class B

Messalonskee 6-1 30.761 Marshwood 6-1 22.347 Greely 4-2 22.104 York 3-3 22.002 Fryeburg Academy 4-1 19.439 Morse 3-3 18.521 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 15.793 Freeport 3-2 14.003 Mt. Ararat 3-2 13.776 Brunswick 2-3 13.713 Kennebunk 3-3 9.898 Mt. Blue 3-2 6.923 Westbrook 2-5 5.997 Cony 4-2 4.121 Brewer 2-3 1.538 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono/Bangor Christian 1-1 1.250 Camden Hills 1-3 0.769 Biddeford 1-6 0714

Class C

North Yarmouth Academy 4-2 20.034 Wells 4-2 17.381 Leavitt 2-3 13.265 Gardiner 3-1 12.553 Maranacook/Winthrop 3-3 9.007 Erskine Academy 5-2 4.835 Lincoln Academy 2-3 1.538 Lake Region 0-2 0.000 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 0-3 0.000 Northern Maine Moose 0-5 0.000 Oak Hill 0-6 0.000 Traip Academy 0-3 0.000 Nokomis/MCI 0-5 0.000

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