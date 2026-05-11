Maine High School Girl&#8217;s and Boy&#8217;s Lacrosse Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 11

Maine High School Girl’s and Boy’s Lacrosse Heal Point Standings – May 11

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Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Lacrosse Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.

Girls 

Class A

  1. Kennebunk 7-0  20.6`1
  2. Cheverus 5-1  31.837
  3. Windham 4-2  25.714
  4. Falmouth 5-1  24.694
  5. Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 4-3  22.262
  6. Marshwood 4-2  21.837
  7. Thornton Academy 5-1  20.408
  8. Bonny Eagle 5-1 20.408
  9. Yarmouth 3-2  17.959
  10. South Portland 2-5  15.816
  11. Scarborough 3-2  13.673
  12. Lewiston/Oak Hill 4-4  11.735
  13. Massebesic 2-4  9.694
  14. Deering 2-4  7.858
  15. Sanford 3-4  4.694
  16. Cape Elizabeth 2-3  4.388
  17. Edward Little 1-7  3.878
  18. Portland 1-4  1.837
  19. Noble 1-5  0.714
  20. Gorham 0-6  0.000

Class B

  1. Messalonskee 7-0  34.388
  2. Camden Hills  4-2  21.224
  3. Brunswick 3-3  19.490
  4. Mt. Ararat 5-1  17.245
  5. Greely 5-2  16.327
  6. Gardiner/Hall-Dale 3-4  13.469
  7. Biddeford 3-4  13.469
  8. York 2-3  11.939
  9. Fryeburg Academy 4-3  11.224
  10. Westbrook 5-1  11.224
  11. Morse 3-4  10.935
  12. Cony 2-4  7.653
  13. Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 3-2  7.161
  14. Mt. Blue 2-3  6.648
  15. Freeport 2-4  4.694
  16. Gray New-Gloucester/Poland 0-7  0.000
  17. Winslow/Lawrence 0-5  0.000

Class C

  1. Maranacook/Winthrop 6-0  15.857
  2. Wells 6-1  40.306
  3. North Yarmouth Academy 5-2  36.633
  4. Traip Academy 5-3  20.816
  5. Erskine Academy 5-2  17.788
  6. Waynflete 2-4  7.857
  7. Lincoln Academy 2-5  6.241
  8. Lake Region 2-4  2.551
  9. Nokomis/MCI 2-5  1.429
  10. Northern Maine Moose 1-5  0.833
  11. Leavitt 0-4  0.000

Boys

Class A

  1. Falmouth 6-0  41.429
  2. Thornton Academy 5-0  35.510
  3. Deering 4-3  35.408
  4. Cape Elizabeth 4-3  29.694
  5. Yarmouth 5-1  29.592
  6. Noble 5-3  25.357
  7. Portland 5-3  24.898
  8. Edward Little 5-1  20.918
  9. South Portland 4-3  11.286
  10. Windham 2-4  17.857
  11. Massabesic 4-4  17.143
  12. Scarborough 4-2  16.633
  13. Bonny Eagle 3-3  7.969
  14. Hampden Academy/Bangor 1-2  6.374
  15. Lewiston 2-4  5.714
  16. Gorham 1-5  2.041
  17. Cheverus/Waynflete 1-7  1.837
  18. Oxford Hills 1-5  0.714

Class B

  1. Messalonskee 6-1  30.761
  2. Marshwood 6-1  22.347
  3. Greely 4-2  22.104
  4. York 3-3  22.002
  5. Fryeburg Academy 4-1  19.439
  6. Morse  3-3  18.521
  7. Gray-New Gloucester/Poland  15.793
  8. Freeport 3-2  14.003
  9. Mt. Ararat 3-2  13.776
  10. Brunswick 2-3  13.713
  11. Kennebunk 3-3  9.898
  12. Mt. Blue 3-2  6.923
  13. Westbrook 2-5  5.997
  14. Cony 4-2  4.121
  15. Brewer 2-3  1.538
  16. John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono/Bangor Christian 1-1  1.250
  17. Camden Hills 1-3  0.769
  18. Biddeford 1-6  0714

Class C

  1. North Yarmouth Academy 4-2  20.034
  2. Wells 4-2  17.381
  3. Leavitt 2-3  13.265
  4. Gardiner 3-1  12.553
  5. Maranacook/Winthrop 3-3  9.007
  6. Erskine Academy 5-2  4.835
  7. Lincoln Academy 2-3  1.538
  8. Lake Region 0-2  0.000
  9. Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 0-3  0.000
  10. Northern Maine Moose 0-5  0.000
  11. Oak Hill 0-6  0.000
  12. Traip Academy 0-3  0.000
  13. Nokomis/MCI 0-5  0.000
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Categories: High School Lacrosse

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