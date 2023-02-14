Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Basketball Banquet and Games – Volunteers Needed

The Maine McDonald's Senior All-Star Basketball Banquet and Games will be held Friday March 10 (Banquet) and Saturday, March 11th (Games).

This statewide event celebrates and recognizes High School Seniors, their schools, coaches, and athletic programs that teach these students the value of teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship, and academics. In addition to recognizing the stellar accomplishments of these athletes and their coaches, 100% of the net proceeds will directly benefit the children and families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

To put on an event of this magnitude, the organizers need volunteers, and lots of them!

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to sign up for a spot. If you would like to bring a child to volunteer with you, you may sign yourself up for 1 spot and then email Whitney at hmbangor@rmhcmaine.org with the child's information (please do not sign them up for their own spot). Volunteers will be provided snacks and drinks throughout shifts. If you have any questions, feel free to email or call Whitney at 207-942-9003 or hmbangor@rmhcmaine.org

The Banquet Dinner will be held at the Anah Shrine Hall, 1404 Broadway in Bangor. Volunteer shifts are from Noon to 4 and 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To see a list of volunteer opportunities and to sign up, please Click HERE